Hp Presents The New Gaming Accessories Of The Omen Range

HP has presented the new accessories of the OMEN line based on Wireless Warp technology including the OMEN Command Center, which will make its product lineup even more complete. But that’s not all, because the OMEN 30L Desktop PC has been implemented with support for graphics cards up to the new GeForce RTX 3090.

The new product lineup consists of headphones OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset, which provide a lag-free audio experience and are compatible with Mac, iOS, PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch, and can be connected using the 3.5mm and USB input. The arrival in stores is expected in December at 169.99 euros.

It was also shown theOMEN Vector Wireless Mouse, which is defined by the manufacturer as “one of the fastest gaming mice with USB-C charging in the world” and thanks to 30 seconds of charging is able to guarantee up to an hour of autonomy, at least judging by the data released . The mouse can be purchased from September starting from 79.99 euros.

The new keyboard also arrives on the market OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard, characterized by a removable wrist rest that improves comfort in any type of situation, both wirelessly and via cable. It is also equipped with AES Standard 128bit encryption, which guarantees a high level of security and prevents intercepting inputs. The keyboard will arrive in Italian stores from October to 79.99 euros.