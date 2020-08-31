Latest news

HSBC takes a first drink of natural capital

By Brian Adam
0
10

Must Read

Game Reviews

Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition: the review of the PS4 version

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most profound RPGs of recent years finally lands on PS4 and Xbox One. Here are our impressions of Pathfinder Kingmaker....
Read more
Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II sees all its official press images filtered

Brian Adam - 0
Sony is preparing behind the scenes for a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 II. Following the line of the previous model inspired by...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has never gotten along with wallpapers since since it exists, there has been a small tug of war between what users demanded and...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Huawei could exit the smartphone market, according to an analyst

Brian Adam - 0
The days pass and the Huawei story becomes more and more intricate. In fact, despite the earnings dating back to the first half of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Wall Street and the City love to find new things to value, cut and sell, but they are not applying it much to climate change. An operation could pave the way.

HSBC is creating a joint venture with climate consultancy Pollination to invest in nature-based solutions such as sustainable forestry, water supply, regenerative agriculture and the like. They are not new concepts, but traditionally they are the work of NGOs and government development agencies. In large part it is because the projects were not designed to make a big return, if any, or because they were so new that private investors backed away unless their return was guaranteed in some way. Getting stakeholders to agree on valuations for nature’s assets is also difficult. Even water supplies are often mispriced or free, while the financial impact on agriculture of sediment trapped by a dam can vary by crop.

It is beginning to change. The Nature Conservancy (TNC), for example, has expanded its investor base for projects ranging from uprooting invasive flora that soaks up too much water in Cape Town, to transforming a California dairy farm into wetlands. They are even offering competitive returns, according to the nonprofit. But the capital available through such ventures is barely $ 10 billion, according to the TNC: 2% of the $ 500 billion that have been pledged globally for impact investing. Still, nature-based solutions could account for a third of the carbon emission reductions needed to meet the Paris target.

The $ 1 billion that HSBC and Pollination are targeting for their first fund in 2021 is not much. But it is a significant step that comes from a large financial institution and a startup whose founder, Martijn Wilder, worked at Baker McKenzie.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Wexford County Council denies that they erected a ‘mysterious’ Irish language sign

Brian Adam - 0
Wexford County Council says they have removed a bilingual sign that had a very strange translation but did not put up the sign ...
Read more
Latest news

Fishermen sparked with Government under penalty point system

Brian Adam - 0
Spark fishermen are deciding the Government to impose a law from which penalty points can be imposed, said the Chief Executive of the Killybegs...
Read more
Latest news

Prison of a father who tried to avenge the murder of his son

Brian Adam - 0
Stephen Little was sentenced to six years in prison in the Central Criminal Court for attempting revenge for the murder of his son in...
Read more
Latest news

Venezuela to take Russian vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced plans to give the country the new Russian - virus crown virus. Nicolas Maduro said he will be the...
Read more
Latest news

Killarney incident criticized by town’s Chamber of Commerce

Brian Adam - 0
Killarney Chamber of Commerce has expressed disappointment over an incident that took place on Saturday night in which a large group of people were...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 risk measured and schools reopened – Dr. Glynn

Brian Adam - 0
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has written an open letter to parents and school staff acknowledging their concerns as children return to...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©