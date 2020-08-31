HSBC takes a first drink of natural capital

Wall Street and the City love to find new things to value, cut and sell, but they are not applying it much to climate change. An operation could pave the way.

HSBC is creating a joint venture with climate consultancy Pollination to invest in nature-based solutions such as sustainable forestry, water supply, regenerative agriculture and the like. They are not new concepts, but traditionally they are the work of NGOs and government development agencies. In large part it is because the projects were not designed to make a big return, if any, or because they were so new that private investors backed away unless their return was guaranteed in some way. Getting stakeholders to agree on valuations for nature’s assets is also difficult. Even water supplies are often mispriced or free, while the financial impact on agriculture of sediment trapped by a dam can vary by crop.

It is beginning to change. The Nature Conservancy (TNC), for example, has expanded its investor base for projects ranging from uprooting invasive flora that soaks up too much water in Cape Town, to transforming a California dairy farm into wetlands. They are even offering competitive returns, according to the nonprofit. But the capital available through such ventures is barely $ 10 billion, according to the TNC: 2% of the $ 500 billion that have been pledged globally for impact investing. Still, nature-based solutions could account for a third of the carbon emission reductions needed to meet the Paris target.

The $ 1 billion that HSBC and Pollination are targeting for their first fund in 2021 is not much. But it is a significant step that comes from a large financial institution and a startup whose founder, Martijn Wilder, worked at Baker McKenzie.

