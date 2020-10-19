HTC Desire 20+: HTC raises the bar in photography and autonomy with its new mid-range model

After a long time without great news regarding the launches of new terminals, HTC held an event in Taiwan on June 16 where, in addition to announcing its first 5G model, the HTC U20 5G, it presented a new mobile of the best known family of the manufacturer, the HTC Desire 20 Pro, which would end up reaching the international market two months later.

Now, back to the load with a new model of that Desire line, the HTC Desire 20+, a mid-range proposal which is coming to replace last year’s HTC Desire 19+. Among its most important features, the Snapdragon 720G processor, the quad camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery stand out.

Data sheet of the HTC Desire 20+

HTC Desire 20+ screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + resolution Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 75.7 x 9.0 mm

203 g Processor Snapdragon 720G RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB + microSD Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.8

5 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4

5 MP f / 2.4 Drums 5,000 mAh with fast charge QC 4.0 Operating system Android 10 Connectivity 4G / LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, Minijack Others Rear fingerprint reader Price About 251 euros to change

More cameras and much more battery

Weighing 203 g and dimensions of 164.9 x 75.7 x 9 mm, the HTC Desire 20+ features a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), drop-shaped notch and an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

Inside, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable thanks to its microSD card slot. Unlike the Desire 19+, which featured a 3,850 mAh battery, the new model goes up to 5,000 mAh and it has support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging.

The rear camera includes a 48 megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Add to that dual-LED flash, HDR, AI scene detection, interval photography, and 4K video recording.

Its front camera offers a resolution of 16 megapixels, has an f / 2.0 aperture and supports HDR and FullHD video recording. The other important features are completed with a fingerprint reader located on the back of the phone, Android 10 operating system and the usual connectivity of the mid-range: support dual SIM, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

HTC Desire 20+ versions and prices

At the moment, the new HTC Desire 20+ has only gone on sale in Taiwan at a price of TWD $ 8,490, which is equivalent to about 251 euros at the current exchange rate. It is sold in two colors (dawn orange and twilight black) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. For now, it is unknown if it will reach other markets.

More information | HTC (Taiwan)