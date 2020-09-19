Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed the Brazilian government that if he continues to install Huawei’s infrastructure for 5G, will have to “face the consequences”.

Despite being an ally of Donald Trump and a non-sympathizer of China, currently Jair Bolsonaro is continuing to rely on the equipment produced by Huawei to offer 5G to Brazilian citizens. The Chinese giant had already warned the Brazilian government that if it were to decide all of a sudden to follow US advice, then they will have to spend significant amounts of money to replace the technologies already installed, a process that would take several years.

Todd Chapman also commented on this situation by stating that the US has created an independent agency called the US International Development Finance Corporation, with a $ 60 billion fund ready to be made available for private development projects. These loans are used to reduce Chinese influence in the world, helping companies but forcing them to purchase the technologies of interest from reliable suppliers.

The consequences of which Chapman spoke in all probability will be political-economic repercussions, or in any case a crack in the relations between the two nations, motivated by the usual reasons: aiding the violation of human rights and failure to respect intellectual property.

In short, Brazil is between two fires: to remain a backward and economically fragile country while maintaining the US ally, or to seek growth by relying on the Chinese but “facing the consequences” of this choice.

In the British case, US pressure was successful, leading to Huawei’s ban in the UK. But there was no shortage of the official response from the giant from Shenzhen.