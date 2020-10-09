Huawei announces HMS 5.0 with major enhancements

Since Huawei is unable to include Google Mobile Services (GMS) in its own smartphones due to the American veto, the company has developed its own Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) mobile services. After announcing EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, HUAWEI has introduced a new version of its HMS 5.0 mobile services globally. The company says that HMS-based applications serve users in more than 170 countries and regions, and claims that 10 applications have garnered more than 50 million monthly active users. There are five basic HMS services that have been improved in the last year:

Payment Engine. It is present in more than 170 countries and regions. HUAWEI payment services work with more than 60 global carriers. Additionally, third party payment is supported in 10 countries and regions, while 70 countries and regions have HUAWEI points.

Huawei Ads Engine: Allows developers to better monetize global traffic. More and more applications have the ad engine integrated and the total has reached 3,100 applications. Ads can be implemented in various ways, including background photos, overlay, and AR ads.

Browsing Engine. It is the most used application by users with more than 330 million monthly active users and is now open to global developers. Additionally, users can search and find information through QR scanning.

Maps Engine: It was released last year released, and a year later, it comes with 11 enhanced capabilities, including driving and walking. It comes with cross device support. HUAWEI says that more than 2,000 apps outside of China have the map kit built in. The company aims to cover indoor and outdoor maps.

Search Engine: HUAWEI is making it mobile, building a search engine for the mobile experience. It is present in more than 170 countries, more than 50 languages ​​and more than 20 vertical sectors. You can search for apps, brands and more

Also, HMS comes with Computer Graphics Kit, Scene Kit, Accelerate Kit, AR Engine to improve graphics performance. Huawei claims that it has reduced power consumption by 11-13% when rendering graphics. HMS includes WidePlay DRM which offers copyright protection for music and entertainment applications. Additionally, Image Kit incorporates template-based animations and is pressure-sensitive, and AppGallery integrates with Huawei Cloud.