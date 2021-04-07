- Advertisement -

Huawei has officially announced its new fitness smart bracelet, the Huawei Band 6. This new smartband comes as a direct successor to the Band 4 that was announced in 2019 since the company did not launch any Band 5.

Huawei Band 6: the new bracelet with AMOLED screen and two weeks of battery life

The design of this smart wearable is quite familiar. It is rather a hybrid between a smartband and the brand’s smartwatch, based on its functionality and ergonomics. There is a single button included on the device, and it is positioned on the right side. The device offers fairly thin bezels and a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Huawei Band 6 has a screen AMOLED from 1.47 inches 194 x 368. This is a considerable improvement compared to the Band 4, which featured a 0.96-inch panel. That is, it is 148 percent larger. The device measures 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm and weighs 18 grams without the strap. The Huawei Band 6 has a great absence and that is that it does not have GPS, although it does have Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 2.4GHz.

Features Huawei Band 6 Huawei

It has a rating of 5ATM water resistance, and offers continuous monitoring of blood oxygen. In addition, it also includes the monitoring of the heart rate thanks to TruSeen 4.0. For those planning to wear this thing while sleeping, the Huawei Band 6 can monitor your sleep patterns as well, thanks to TruSleep 2.0. TruRelax 2.0 is here for pressure monitoring.

The Huawei Band 6 offers 96 different sport modes. It can alert you to any incoming notification and allow you to read it. The same goes for the call and message alerts from your connected smartphone. The device also doubles as a remote shutter for the camera and offers music playback controls.

Battery life by brand will offer up to two weeks of battery life in regular use, and 10 days of intensive use. A magnetic charger is included in the box. Huawei has also commented that with just 5 minutes of charging you will have enough charge for two days of operation.

Price and availability

Its strap is made of silicone and the band will be available in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green color variants. It will cost about 40 euros, depending on the region. We do not know yet if it will arrive in Spain, but if it does, it will surely have a price similar to that of the Honor Band 6.

