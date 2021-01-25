Tech News

Huawei Books available in Italy, including books and audiobooks

By Brian Adam
Huawei Books Available In Italy, Including Books And Audiobooks

Brian Adam
Huawei Books available in Italy, including books and audiobooks

Following today’s rumors (later denied), let’s go back to talking on these pages of Huawei. In fact, the Chinese company officially has Huawei Books service launched in Italy, which provides users with a vast catalog of books and audiobooks.

To launch the service, the brand has partnered with some of the major Italian publishing houses, in order to “flesh out” the titles available in the digital library. In total, they are more than 20,000 books and audiobooks available. The authors are both Italian and foreign. In short, the contents to be used are certainly not lacking even at the launch.

Among the various possibilities offered by the Huawei Books service, there is the one that allows you to get a free preview of a particular eBook, so you can get an idea before buying it. There are also various other features that can always come in handy to a book lover, from underlining to the ability to set the screen lighting to make the experience as pleasant as possible. Also note the presence of the Text-to-Speech feature.

In short, if you are a book lover and have a smartphone or a Huawei tablet at your disposal, you might like to take a look at the AppGallery and download the new Huawei Books application. As you can imagine, the download is totally free.

