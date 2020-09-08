Huawei, CEO convinced: “HarmonyOS is now close to the level of Android”

Despite the latest restrictions implemented by the Trump administration, Consumer BG Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong is convinced that the new HarmonyOS (or Hongmeng in China) operating system developed by Huawei is around 70 – 80% of the Android level and the company could launch it soon.

Yu Chengdong already at the beginning of August was sure that Hongmeng OS in the future could even come pre-installed on PCs, tablets and smartphones produced by Huawei, and his latest statements would only seem to confirm this idea: according to him, the ecosystem of the giant Chinese in the future will be able to stand as a rival to the operating systems produced by Google and Apple and expand globally thanks to innovative services.

Chengdong also announced that in the event of a complete ban from the software developed by Big G, Huawei will officially launch its cross-platform operating system on all of its devices: the first to hit the market, according to his colleague Richard. Yu at the Huawei Developer Conference, it would be one unreleased smartphone coming in 2021. In addition, he also commented on the second round of US sanctions as both catastrophic for the company and unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Huawei is also targeting the Russian market, increasing investments in its neighbor’s industry and gradually closing its doors to the United States.