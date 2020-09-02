Editor's PickLatest newsTech NewsMobileTop Stories

Huawei changes strategy: it closes its doors to the USA and invests in Russia

By Brian Adam
0
16
Huawei changes strategy: it closes its doors to the USA and invests in Russia
Huawei Changes Strategy: It Closes Its Doors To The Usa

Must Read

Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 arrives in Spain: hardware, price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
It did not have the prominence that many expected during Samsung's Unpacked last August, with a more than discreet presence although showing some...
Read more
Android

ZTE Axon 20 5G official: first smartphone with camera under the display!

Brian Adam - 0
Today's day of great announcements, 1 September 2020. Not only in the field of video cards, but also at the smartphone level. In fact,...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost On, análisis. El juego más completo de la franquicia

Brian Adam - 0
Analizamos la versión para PlayStation 4 de este arcade de lucha basado en la serie Gundam, ofreciendo una amplia cantidad de personajes y contenido...
Read more
5G News

Xiaomi Mi 10, new 5G smartphone coming under 300 euros: is it the Mi 10T?

Brian Adam - 0
According to what is shared by the official account of Xiaomi via Twitter, in the future there will be a new 5G smartphone in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei changes strategy: it closes its doors to the USA and invests in Russia

As the Trump administration continues to target Huawei with new executive orders, the Shenzhen giant has decided to set its sights on Russia and move all investments from the United States to the neighbor led by Vladimir Putin.

This was said by the founder of Huawei Ren Zhengfei himself during a visit to the most prestigious Chinese universities: “After the United States included us in the Entity List (the blacklist of banned Chinese companies, ed) we transferred all our investments from the US to Russia, expanding the team of Russian scientists and increasing their salaries”.

This move comes in a crucial period for the companies of the Dragon: in fact, many of them have been involved in the technological war between China and the US, in particular Huawei which now would find itself without a high-end Kirin SoC to be installed in its high-end smartphones such as Huawei Mate 40, if not even about to leave the smartphone market.

In these not-so-simple months for Zhengfei’s company, which however would still seem to have the support of France, the choice to move investments to Russia is certainly wise: rather than remain inactive or suffer one blow after another, better act and build a new future. As stated by Zhengfei himself, “We are looking for a way to deal with the US ban on smartphone processors. […] if you want to be strong you have to learn from everyone, including your enemies. In any case, we will never hate the United States: [questi provvedimenti] they are just what the politicians want and they do not represent American companies, citizens or even schools “.

Recall that Huawei would also be ready to start the “Nanniwan” project to achieve technological independence from the United States. Will all these new policies be successful? We will only find out in a few years.

Related Articles

Latest news

Wheels die after your car did not stop falling

Brian Adam - 0
A rider of a man who was injured when he was knocked down by a car in Dublin has died in hospital. Thiago Cortes, of...
Read more
Latest news

Two men killed in road accidents

Brian Adam - 0
Two men were killed in road accidents in Donegal and Wexford last night. In Creslough, Co Donegal, a nineteen year old man was killed when...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 arrives in Spain: hardware, price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
It did not have the prominence that many expected during Samsung's Unpacked last August, with a more than discreet presence although showing some...
Read more
Latest news

Damage to houses in Connemara due to flooding

Brian Adam - 0
There was a good rainfall in north Connemara during the night and a number of roads there are flooded. The Low Road in Clifden is...
Read more
Latest news

Slight increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals

Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show that the number of patients in the country's hospitals with Covid-19 has risen slightly. Covid-19...
Read more
Android

ZTE Axon 20 5G official: first smartphone with camera under the display!

Brian Adam - 0
Today's day of great announcements, 1 September 2020. Not only in the field of video cards, but also at the smartphone level. In fact,...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©