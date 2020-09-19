Huawei close to salvation: AMD will be able to continue selling chips

According to the Chinese newspaper ITHome, AMD would be licensed by the US government to keep alive the commercial relations with Huawei in China and to sell all the components necessary for the production of the next devices arriving on the market.

After the Shenzhen giant said it could no longer produce its high-end Kirin chips due to the Trump administration’s ban, several companies have tried to continue to supply it of processors and components for smartphones, tablets, computers and all devices to be launched on the market. The measures implemented in the United States, however, have forced some of them to adapt to the new orders: MediaTek, for example, has suspended an order for 30 million Dimensity processors; Samsung and SK Hynix, on the other hand, have previously made it official that starting from September 15 they would no longer sell components to Huawei.

Despite this, AMD seems to have reached an agreement in the last few hours to continue supplying the Chinese company: at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference the vice president of Lisa Su’s company, Forrest Norrod, would in fact have revealed that AMD has manifested before the US government the will not to break ties with Huawei but, at the same time, to respect the rules it applies. After discussing the case with government officials, finally AMD would have been able to obtain the necessary permission to supply Huawei.

In doing so, the Santa Clara company will be able to continue to resell its Ryzen processors still used in the Matebooks produced in Shenzhen; but the eventual is also expected possibility of a landing in the smartphone SoC market.