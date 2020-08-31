Editor's PickTech NewsMobileReviewsPhone Reviews

Huawei could exit the smartphone market, according to an analyst

By Brian Adam
Huawei Could Exit The Smartphone Market, According To An Analyst

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei could exit the smartphone market, according to an analyst

The days pass and the Huawei story becomes more and more intricate. In fact, despite the earnings dating back to the first half of 2020, the Chinese company has various issues to be solved in the smartphone field, from processors to the operating system.

We remind you that, in addition to the impossibility of using Google services due to the ban suffered by the United States of America, Huawei will soon, more precisely after the Mate 40 range, also find itself without a high-end Kirin SoC, obviously except for changes. sudden course. Also, the Chinese company apparently tried to turn to MediaTek for processors, but the order would be pending. In short, despite Huawei has announced news for HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 at the next Developer Conference (10-12 September 2020), the situation is far from resolved and it will probably hold its own for a long time to come.

In the meantime, according to what Gizchina reported, analysts are beginning to describe the possible exit from the smartphone sector by Huawei. This would be a severe blow to the Chinese giant’s business and in fact many think that the company will do everything to avoid this pessimistic scenario, but the well-known Ming-Chi Kuo has included it among his forecasts. According to the analyst, the most optimistic situation is that the Chinese company loses a good slice of market share and becomes less and less “competitive” due to the limitations imposed by the ban.

It is difficult to say if the well-known analyst is right or not, but what is certain is that it is not exactly a rosy period for Huawei.

