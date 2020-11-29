Huawei could have a liquid lens ready for its next flagship

Huawei’s flagships tend to get good DxOMark scores at launch. Now it appears that the manufacturer has found a new way to stay ahead of its competitors as the company appears to have developed a new type of lens that will allow for faster focusing. According to a new report from China, this new lens uses some kind of liquid that changes shape in response to changes in the voltage acting on it. This can reduce the focus delay to the millisecond range, like the human eye. If this new rumor turns out to be true, it could be a huge draw for Huawei. The Chinese manufacturer already boasts of having the best 10x zoom on the market, so improving it with an ultra-fast focus could be the next great asset of its next smartphone. The well-known leak source Digital Chat Station claims that these “liquid lenses” will first be paired with the future Sony IMX782 sensor.