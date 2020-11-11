Huawei could sell Honor for 13,000 million euros to various investors

Huawei is planning to sell its more affordable smartphone company, Honor, for roughly € 13 billion to Digital China Group, and to the local government of the brand’s hometown of Shenzhen. A new report from Reuters claims that the company is planning to sell its sub-brand due to supply restrictions caused by the US sanctions. Honor, like Huawei, has lost access to its own chips, which makes it difficult to compete in the affordable smartphone segment. It is believed that the payment for the company will be in cash and that it will include almost all the assets, the brand, the research and development capabilities and even the supply chain management as well. Although it has not been officially announced, sources believe that the company could reveal this news on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Digital China Group will be among Honor’s top two shareholders with a nearly 15 percent stake in Honor Terminal Co Ltd , which was previously owned by Huawei. The transaction will see Digital China finance the majority of the deal through bank loans, which will be complemented by at least three investment firms that are backed by the government of Shenzhen’s fintech center. Each of these companies will have between 10 and 15 percent of the shares. Following the agreement, Honor will still retain most of its management positions and the more than 7,000 employees. In addition, it plans to become a public company in the next three years according to a source. This information comes just as Joe Biden has won the election for the US Presidency. However, Huawei does not appear to expect any imminent change in policy that is favorable to it.