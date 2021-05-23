huawei definitively from the core of dutch telecom networks

The Dutch government was vague about its policy, especially during the period when the new 5G networks had to be purchased and installed. The government did say that equipment from ‘untrusted suppliers’ should not be used, but did not explicitly mention Huawei as such a supplier.

Providers such as KPN therefore took it for granted: at the beginning of 2019, the provider decided to ban equipment from Huawei from the core of its network . In addition, the company said that this step does not guarantee safety.

State secret

That Huawei is now explicitly banned from the core networks is only clear by the confirmation of Huawei itself. It is not known what the government has ordered providers to do: those rules are contained in a decision that has been declared state secret.

Huawei still supplies equipment such as antennas for the so-called peripheral network. “We are just in the market there,” said a Huawei spokesperson. It is unclear to the company exactly what requirements the Dutch providers have, because of that state secret.