huawei definitively from the core of dutch telecom networks

The controversial Chinese telecom company Huawei is no longer welcome in the core of Dutch telecom networks.
That is what Huawei says to the Financieel Dagblad . The three major Dutch telecom networks KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone all no longer have Huawei equipment at their core. “We do not supply 5G core equipment in the Netherlands,” said a Huawei spokesperson.
Huawei has been controversial for years: countries suspect that the company is in the pocket of the Chinese secret service and fear espionage. The US banned Huawei long ago, urging allies to follow suit.
Countries such as the United Kingdom and France have therefore banned Huawei from their networks for some time. Huawei has always denied the Americans’ allegations.
The Dutch government was vague about its policy, especially during the period when the new 5G networks had to be purchased and installed. The government did say that equipment from ‘untrusted suppliers’ should not be used, but did not explicitly mention Huawei as such a supplier.
Providers such as KPN therefore took it for granted: at the beginning of 2019, the provider decided to ban equipment from Huawei from the core of its network . In addition, the company said that this step does not guarantee safety.
State secret
That Huawei is now explicitly banned from the core networks is only clear by the confirmation of Huawei itself. It is not known what the government has ordered providers to do: those rules are contained in a decision that has been declared state secret.
Huawei still supplies equipment such as antennas for the so-called peripheral network. “We are just in the market there,” said a Huawei spokesperson. It is unclear to the company exactly what requirements the Dutch providers have, because of that state secret.
The scrapping of Huawei equipment is the largest operation for T-Mobile. Of the three Dutch providers, T-Mobile has been Huawei’s largest customer in recent years. The majority of the T-Mobile network is built with Huawei equipment. It is not clear whether that equipment still needs to be replaced or has already been replaced. T-Mobile is not allowed to say anything about this due to the state secret. Therefore, the financial consequences for the provider are also unknown.
KPN had already switched to replacement , opting for equipment from the Swedish Ericsson. Vodafone already used the least equipment from Huawei of the three providers.
Political maneuver
The choice of state secret appears to be an attempt to avoid or postpone political positions. In practice, Huawei is no longer welcome in the Dutch core networks, but openly the Dutch government has not said so. As a trading country, the Netherlands does not want to damage its ties with the US and China.