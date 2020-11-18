Huawei denies rumors of the end of its relationship with Leica

Huawei and photography company Leica first partnered in 2016 with the launch of the Huawei P9. Leica’s input was focused on image processing, user interface design, and camera module design, although there is no company hardware on the phones. Since then, we’ve seen quite a few Huawei flagships with the Leica brand. Recently, leak source Digital Chat Station claimed that the partnership between Huawei and Leica had ended. It also alleged that Leica had been contacted by other Chinese smartphone makers. Now Huawei has denied the claim that the partnership between the two companies has expired. More specifically, the Chinese brand has told Android Authority that the claim was “absolutely false news.” For its part, Leica has also confirmed to the same media that “they have no information on the termination of the association.” All Huawei’s flagships since 2016 Huawei P9 have been released in collaboration with Leica, and the company has become a very powerful brand when it comes to mobile photography.