Huawei encourages Honor to compete against them after ‘divorce’

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei held a farewell speech for Honor employees leaving on Thursday. According to Reuters, Zhengfei addressed Honor employees and blamed his recent sale on the avalanche of US sanctions. His comments coincide with the recent statement by Huawei, which said it is under “tremendous pressure” from the government of US “Wave after wave of severe US sanctions against Huawei, we have finally understood that certain US politicians want to kill us, not just correct us,” Zhengfei said in his speech. While Huawei could cope with the difficulties, it does not want to risk the livelihoods of “millions” of Honor employees, Zhengfei’s message said. “We don’t have to drag innocent people into the water just because we suffer,” he added. Reuters reports that Huawei’s rivals have been increasing production in anticipation of declining market share. In his speech, Zhengfei encouraged his outgoing brand Honor to become a competitor to Huawei after the “divorce.” Overtaking Huawei should “become his slogan for motivation,” he told Honor’s workforce. The future of Huawei smartphones hinges on the change of US administration. The Trump administration was particularly tough on Huawei and viewed the company as a national security threat. How the politics of all this will play out remains to be seen.