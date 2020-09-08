MobileAndroidTech News

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus: a new mid-range with a pop-up camera, Mate 30 design and 5G connectivity

By Brian Adam
date 2020-09-08
Huawei has just presented its two new mid-range devices: the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus. The Plus model is a statement of intent, with a design that draws directly from the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, despite being a much cheaper device. Huawei has wanted to bet on MediaTek in this model, as well as a pop up camera to avoid any type of notch or hole on the screen.

So let’s review the features and specifications of this Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, a mid-range with 5G connectivity with a high-end mobile soul, at least in terms of design.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus technical sheet

HUAWEI ENJOY 20 PLUS
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm
SCREEN6.63 inch
Full HD +
IPS LCD
90Hz
PROCESSORMediaTek MT6853 5G
INTERNAL MEMORY128 GB
RAM6/8 GB
BATTERY4,200mAh
40W fast charge
REAR CAMERA48 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro
FRONT CAMERA16 MP
OTHERS5G SA / NSA connectivity
Pop-up camera
PRICEFrom 284 euros

Mate 30 design for this new mid-range

Image 2020 09 03 09 07 26

At the design level, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is quite similar to what we already saw in the Mate 30. In its back we have a huge circle that houses the different cameras of the device, and in front a panel that is quite well used, although it is not curved. If we talk about the terminal hardware, we find a MediaTek processor, the MT6853 5G. The memory configurations are 6 + 128 GB and 8 + 128 GB, good figures for a mid-range terminal.

Huawei’s Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has a side fingerprint reader, a 90Hz refresh rate and a headphone jack, among others

We found a fingerprint reader on the side, leaving the 6.63-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate without a reader under it. The Huawei Enjoy Plus 5G battery is 4,200mAh with 40W fast charging, one of the fastest in the mid-range. As a bonus, this new mid-range comes with a headphone jack on the top, despite being a fairly slim device.

One huge module, three rear cameras

Image 2020 09 03 09 07 37

At a photographic level, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G It has three sensors on its gigantic rear module. The first of them is a 48-megapixel sensor, a figure that we usually see in this price range. The second sensor is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and finally we have a 2-megapixel accessory sensor.

The front camera is hidden inside the body of the mobile itself, through a pop-up mechanism. This is a 16 megapixel camera for selfie functions.

Versions and price of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has just been presented in China and will be sold in a wide range of colors, such as green, black and purple. Its price starts at 2,299 yuan, about 284 euros at the change. At the moment, there is no news about the possible arrival to other territories of this device, at least under this name.

  • Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G 6 + 128 GB | 2,299 yuan, 284 euros to change
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G 6 + 128 GB | 2,499 yuan, 309 euros to change

