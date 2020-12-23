Huawei Enjoy 20 SE: all the flavor of the Enjoy series with 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging

- Advertisement -

While its international sales remain somewhat stopped, Huawei continues to launch in its country of origin and their respective ranges are progressing with apparent normality. Like the Enjoy series models, which now take a new step forward with the arrival of the new little one in the Enjoy 20 series, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE accompanying the Enjoy 20 Plus that we saw arrive in September.

Unsurprisingly, the new SE model ranks one notch below the Plus variant sporting an in-house designed chip, the Kirin 710A, and cool features like the 22.5W fast charge for your battery. Let’s see how the guts of the new Huawei Enjoy 20 SE are.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE technical sheet

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE screen IPS LCD 6.67 inch

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 Dimensions and weight 165.65 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm

206 grams Processor Kirin 710A Versions 4GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Frontal camera 8 megapixels Rear cameras 13 megapixels

2 megapixel ultra wide angle

2 megapixel macro

LED flash Drums 5,000 mAh

22.5W fast charge OS Android 10

EMUI 10.1 Connectivity Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.1

USB type C

Headphone jack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price 4GB / 128GB: 1,299 yuan or 163 euros to change

8GB / 128GB: 1,499 yuan or 188 euros to change

Huawei’s new budget midline

In the new Huawei Enjoy 20 SE we run into a screen 6.67-inch diagonal LCD and perforated at the top to house the front camera. The resolution is FullHD + which together with its 20: 9 ratio produces 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the case, a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge.

The chosen processor is the one we mentioned in the introduction, a Kirin 710A designed in-house and manufactured by TSMC that is accompanied by two versions of RAM and one of internal memory, thus producing two models for sale: 4GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB. Both are expandable through a microSD with a maximum of additional 512GB.

Three rear cameras, large diagonal and a larger battery

In photography, the Enjoy 20 SE offers a trio of cameras on the back with 13, 8 and 2 megapixels, the second being a super wide angle and the third a camera with macro focus. And on the front, 8 megapixels for selfies embedded in the screen.

The new Huawei Enjoy 20 SE arrives with Android 10 running after EMUI 10.1 and with the fingerprint reader located on the side of the phone. In connectivity we have a phone with Dual 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB type C port, as well as a headphone jack.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE goes on sale in China in the coming days, where it will be available in green, black and gold. There are two variants available: both with 128GB of internal space, but one with 4GB of RAM and the other with 8GB. These are their prices:

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE with 4GB / 128GB : 1,299 yuan or 163 euros to change

: 1,299 yuan or 163 euros to change Huawei Enjoy 20 SE with 8GB / 128GB: 1,499 yuan or 188 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina