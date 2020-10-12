In recent months, we have experienced a very significant increase in people who have gone from working in a traditional office to doing it regularly from home. In Europe, an estimated 40 percent of workers have become full-time teleworkers and, far from being temporary, experts predict that working from home has come to stay. However, this is a challenge for many people who do not have the appropriate technological equipment at home, thus reducing the effectiveness of teleworking. Fortunately, Huawei has a wide variety of equipment such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and headphones. These devices not only facilitate work at home but also increase productivity thanks to the integration provided by the Huawei ecosystem. ∼ Article presented by Huawei ∼

The winning combination for telecommuting

If you are looking for a laptop to work with, the new Huawei Matebook X Pro has everything you need to carry out your work while at home. This laptop has a spectacular 3K screen, powerful hardware with an Intel Core i5 / i7 chip and a generous battery that can last up to 15 hours of intense work (enough for a day, right?). And all this in a sleek metal body that is just 14.6mm thick and 1.33kg in weight, making it easy to transport if, for whatever reason, you have to take the office with you. If your day to day consists of video conferences with clients or colleagues, we have good news. The Huawei Matebook X Pro has four microphones that capture your voice so that you can be heard more clearly. In addition, it has a hidden camera in the keyboard that remains hidden while you are not using it to preserve the privacy of your home.



Another tremendously useful device to work with is the Huawei MatePad Pro, an Android tablet with a 10.8 ″ 2K screen, a powerful Kirin 990 processor, four speakers, five microphones for 360º noise cancellation and a battery for 12 hours of use. What makes the Huwei MatePad Pro an ideal device to work with is that it can switch to PC mode with a single touch, allowing multiple applications to be used at the same time. In addition, it has a Huawei M-pencil to write or sketch naturally on the screen, as well as a smart magnetic keyboard that feels under your fingers like a real keyboard.



Huawei’s ecosystem, synonymous with productivity

The advantages of the Huawei ecosystem are revealed when we add a smartphone like the Huawei P40 Pro to our work team, with a large number of office applications available in the App Gallery store. Gone are the days when we had to connect a USB cable and navigate through menus and folders to transfer content between smartphone and computer. Now, just by resting the smartphone on the surface of the laptop, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Matebook X Pro are instantly connected.



This connection not only allows us to transfer photos and videos that we have taken with the excellent cameras of the phone, but the screen of the phone will appear on the laptop to eliminate distractions maximizing your productivity. This allows you to drag and drop files between them, in both directions, in a totally transparent way, as if it were an additional disk drive. In fact, it is possible to edit files on the phone on the laptop while, at the same time, you chat with your co-workers on the mobile using the keyboard and mouse of the computer. Another very practical utility is the possibility of sharing the clipboard between both devices, so as not to have to go around emailing web page addresses or other texts. Similarly, we can connect the Huawei P40 Pro with the Huawei MatePad Pro. By doing this, the phone screen is projected onto the tablet, allowing you to operate the phone on a larger screen more easily. So you can make a call, send a message and view photos from your phone on the tablet screen. Or you can drag and drop files between the two devices and edit them while using apps on your phone with the same keyboard.



Whether you want to relax or make calls or video conferences, the new FreeBuds Pro headphones are your best complement. These headphones not only intelligently cancel noise, depending on the type of ambient sound, but also support simultaneous connection with two devices. This means that your FreeBuds Pro can be connected to your smartphone and, at the same time, to your tablet or computer, being able to quickly switch between one and the other by simply pinching either of the headphones. You can enjoy the excellent sound quality of the FreeBuds Pro with everything that Huawei Music has to offer. With over 50 million songs, this music service has recently been updated to offer new sound effects like Kirin for 24-bit audio, 3D surround for more immersive sound, HiFi to restore sound, Mega bass to boost bass and Choral to highlight the voices.



In short, Huawei not only offers a wide range of devices but, thanks to the close integration of its ecosystem, they help you be more productive at home.