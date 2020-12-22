Huawei falls below 5% share without Android

According to data from one of the most important consulting firms to which he has had access ADSLZone, the smartphone sales market in the last 12 months has taken a spectacular turnaround. On the one hand, we have witnessed the drop in Huawei’s sales to less than 5% of those made last December. Not using Android has been an important element when deciding by users. On the other hand, brands like Oppo or Redmi , have managed to considerably increase their presence. Samsung has stood out for maintaining its market share very well.

The market in general has taken a lot of turns in these last 365 days. In fact, no one could imagine that we would be hit by a pandemic like the one we are experiencing by the coronavirus COVID-19. But, in addition to that, we have witnessed other types of political movements that have directly influenced the market that we are dealing with in this article, that is, that of smartphones.

Huawei and the hard life without Google

The Chinese firm accounted for more than 20% of total mobile phone sales in Spain. Since then, the figures were above 15% in the subsequent quarter, but the decline began in August. Right now, its sales are less than 4.2% in Spain and the disappearance of Google services it has become too important a slab.

Huawei’s entry into the United States ‘black list’ prevents Huawei from accessing Google services and, therefore, the use of Android as we know it. The manufacturer has worked hard to launch its own operating system, its own app store, and generally its own alternative services.

Despite all the efforts and the good results of some of these alternatives, users have been carried away by panic and have opted for other manufacturers. In addition, the Chinese firm has decided diversify your efforts both in our country and in the rest of the countries in segments such as home devices, laptops or routers, among others.

OPPO’s meteoric rise and Samsung’s resistance

Other curious data that we gleaned from this last year are related to two very different companies. On the one hand, we have Samsung, the sector leader in Spain, which has managed to maintain its good performance despite the stalking of other manufacturers. The Koreans had 27.7% of sales a year ago and right now they have even increased their sales to touch 30% of the Spanish market.

The other company that has stood out is OPPO with their high quality mobiles and very reasonable prices. In December 2019 their market share was 2.5% and right now they are on the path of exceeding 10%, with 8.5% specifically. Nor can we forget Redmi or Xiaomi, that grow, or of Manzana, which, after a few difficult months, has recovered part of the sales with the arrival of the new iPhone 12.