Huawei fell from the Top 5 sales in the last quarter of 2020 for the first time in six years

The year 2020 ended with a very strong three months for Apple as, as we learned yesterday, the company sold the most iPhones in history in a single quarter – 81.8 million units, according to data from Canalys. This brought Apple to the top spot in terms of market share by sales. Samsung has not been able to maintain its position, as shipments fell 12% from last year, to 62 million units. The highlight of the quarter is that Huawei came out of the Top 5 of the best-selling smartphone brands for the first time in six years. Chinese competitors have managed to absorb their market share, with an impressive 31% growth from Xiaomi, to 43.4 million units shipped. Huawei’s figures include Honor shipments, which were also affected by US sanctions. Honor parted ways with Huawei at the end of 2020, so we’ll see what happens this year.

The pandemic caused a small 2% decline in total smartphone shipments in the last quarter of this year (359.6 million). However, manufacturers strengthened their online sales channels, doing better than at the beginning of the pandemic. Interestingly, analysts note that Apple’s decision to remove the charger from the retail package gave it an advantage: Smaller and lighter boxes are easier to ship, facilitating logistics and reducing cost in no time. in which transportation costs are higher than normal. If we look at the year 2020 as a whole, Samsung was the largest manufacturer with a 20% market share, followed by Apple and Huawei.

Q4 2020

Q4 2020 Shipments (million) Q4 2020 Market share Q4 2019 Shipments (million) Q4 2019 Market share Annual growth

Manzana 81.8 2. 3% 78.4 twenty-one% + 4% Samsung 62.0 17% 70.8 19% -12% Xiaomi 43.4 12% 33.0 9% + 31% Oppo 34.7 10% 30.3 8% + 15% Alive 32.1 9% 28.2 8% + 14% Others 105.5 29% 128.0 35% -18% Total 359.6 100.0% 368.6 100.0% -2%

Full year 2020

Year 2020 Shipments (million) Year 2020 Market share Year 2019 Shipments (million) Year 2019 Market share Annual growth

Samsung 255.6 twenty% 298.0 22% -14% Manzana 207.1 16% 198.1 14% + 5% Huawei (incl. Honor) 188.5 fifteen% 240.6 18% -22% Xiaomi 149.6 12% 125.5 9% + 19% Oppo 115.1 9% 120.2 9% -4% Others 348.9 28% 384.3 28% -9% Total 1,264.7 100.0% 1,366.7 100.0% -7%