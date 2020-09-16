Tech News

Huawei FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro, MateBook 14 AMD and the new Watches arrive in Italy

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro, MateBook 14 AMD and the new Watches arrive in Italy

Huawei announces the availability in Italy of the many products announced during the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 last week, which we have talked about at length on these pages. Among these we find the new MateBook 14 AMD, but also wearable devices.

In fact, available for purchase in our market are, for example, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, the TWS headphones with intelligent noise cancellation that we have long discussed. Still with regard to the headphones market, we also find the FreeLace Pro, but the lineup of smartwatches is also expanding: it is in fact possible to buy Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Huawei Watch Fit.

We then come to prices and related promotions.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro are available for pre-order at a price of 179 Euros at the Huawei Experience Stores, Huawei Store and Amazon as well as at telephone operators and consumer electronics chains. Those who pre-order or purchase from September 16 to October 31 will receive the Huawei Band 4 Pro as a gift. While those who pre-order or buy the headphones at the Huawei Online Store until October 2 will also receive the Mini Speaker and six months of Huawei Music.

Huawei FreeLace Pro will arrive next week at a price of 119.90 euros.

Huawei Watch Fit is already available at € 129.90. As a gift, users will receive the Smart Scale for purchases made by October 20, to which is added a month’s subscription at the McFit circuit gyms.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro starts today on pre-order, and will be available at a price of 299.90 euros. As a gift for purchases made by October 20, users will receive Huawei Smart Scale and a month of McFit gym.

Huawei MateBook 14 AMD it can also be pre-ordered from today at the price of 799.90 euros. Until October 31st you will receive the Huawei WiFi AX3, the Bluetooth Swift mouse and the Huawei Backpack as a gift.

