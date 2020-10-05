Huawei Freebuds Pro Review: Noise cancellation and good battery life

Huawei is increasingly focusing on areas other than telephony. From notebooks to televisions, Huawei is demonstrating its full strength and willingness to stay in the consumer technology market outside of China, despite US limitations. Among the devices on which it focuses most there are certainly the True Wireless earphones, a type of headphones that is increasingly in demand. After reviewing the FreeBuds 3 let’s move on today to the latest model presented by the Chinese house, the FreeBuds Pro, which are going to modify in all respects what has been seen in the past.

So far, Huawei has focused on an open design for its True Wireless earphones, which offers greater comfort but also less isolation from external sounds. Now with the FreeBuds Pro Huawei has decided to create in-ear earphones equipped with silicone rubber tips, the only way to achieve effective noise isolation.

A renewed design

The sales package is accurate and with a decidedly marked “vacuum effect”. The bundle includes, in addition to the headphones and the charging case, also a USB Type C cable and three sets of rubber pads of different sizes, to better adapt the earphones to different types of ears. The sales pack is very well done and immediately transmits a clear feeling of quality.

The charging case has a different design than the previous models and the dimensions also grow, without being annoying during transport. The shell is made of good quality plastic, a shame for some sensitivity to fingerprints, which remain impressed on the polycarbonate. The only visible element is the USB Type C charging connector, while on the right there is a button that is used to start the pairing procedure with the smartphone. Once the lid is open, the headphones are set in the special supports, which use magnets to make it easier to put them back in the correct way. A small status LED instead shows the charge level of the battery present in the case.

As for the two earphones the lines are more cropped than in the past. The temple that goes downwards now has the shape of a parallelepiped, to immediately differentiate itself, as far as possible, from Apple’s AirPods. In this area the contacts for charging and microphones are installed.

Technical characteristics, installation and ergonomics

At the base of the FreeBuds Pro we find the Kirin A1 processor and two 11 mm drivers. Thanks to this chip, which brings Bluetooth 5.2 as a dowry, you can connect two devices to the headphones, a convenient function in everyday use.

The installation is different depending on the type of device. With a Huawei smartphone just open the case to immediately see the headphones recognized, we tested it with a P40 Pro and the system works very well. With other Android smartphones, however, you must first download Ai Life, a Huawei application for managing many of the devices in its ecosystem. It’s a pity that downloading it from the Play Store this is not yet updated to a compatible version, so it must be done manually or by installing the App Gallery, in this way you can proceed with the pairing. However inconvenient it is still a temporary mishap, as soon as the new version is released on the Play Store it will no longer be necessary to download it manually.

On the ergonomics front, those accustomed to in-ear headphones will be perfectly at ease, indeed, the FreeBuds Pro are smaller and lighter than other models that we have tried and allow a large number of tactile interactions. By pressing with two fingers on the arm you can start – pause a song, or answer a call.

With a double tap with both fingers you can instead forward a song or reject a call. With a long press, the voice assistant is activated and, finally, by sliding on the body, you can raise and lower the volume. It takes some practice to get to grips with these commands but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to control calls and music playback. All the gestures are also customizable from the AI ​​Life application.

Application and listening experience

The Ai Life application can be exploited from all Android terminals, even from different brands, without particular sacrifices, as well as with iOS. Earphones have recently arrived, such as the OnePlus Buds that we have just reviewed, which significantly castrate the user experience when associated with a phone from a different brand. Just think that in the case of OnePlus it is not even possible to update the firmware of the headphones.

This does not happen with the FreeBuds Pro, which can also be updated by smartphones of other brands. We tested them with a Huawei P40 Pro and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra, obtaining a practically specular user experience, although with the top of the Huawei range you can count on the HWA loseless audio codec, which improves the quality lowers latency.

The main function of the application is that of adjust active noise cancellation, also seen in the past at Huawei but never so effective. This can be deactivated, or activated by choosing the preset that best suits your case, including a dynamic mode that uses the microphones to adjust the cancellation automatically.

Another available mode is Aware, where microphones are used to reproduce ambient sounds over headphones. The application then allows you to customize the gestures, to activate the automatic detection of the actual use of the headphones and also provides a test to understand if the rubber pads used are of the right size.

Returning to noise cancellation, this is much more effective than the one seen in the past, the credit goes above all to the rubber pads, which better isolate the ear from the external environment. Huawei has taken a significant step forward, managing to eliminate above all continuous and low sounds, such as those heard on means of transport. The voices manage to pass but are muffled. Ultimately the noise cancellation offered by the FreeBuds Pro is very good, although not reaching the level of the Sony WH-1000XM3, which however cost more than the Huawei proposal.

The feedback on audio quality is also positive, despite the word “Pro” we are not faced with headphones for audiophiles, the lion’s share is the low frequencies, present in large quantities in the sound spectrum. A choice that meets the tastes of most of the current public and that still allows an excellent musical listening experience, especially with the most popular genres today. On the input lag front, the Bluetooth 5.2 does its job, while watching videos there is no delay between images and speech.

Even in call the FreeBuds Pro defend themselves well and allow you to talk in moderately noisy environments. The autonomy can count on 55 mAh batteries installed in the two earphones and on the charge guaranteed by the case, from 580 mAh. With active noise cancellation you can do just over 4 hours listening to music, an average result for this product category.