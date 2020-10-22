The Chinese manufacturer Huawei today presented its new high-end smartphone Huawei Mate 40 Pro but the news has not stopped there. At the same presentation event, the new Huawei FreeBuds Studio high-end wireless headphones were unveiled. The new Huawei FreeBuds Studio are the first over-ear headphones from the manufacturer. They arrive with a dynamic four-layer diaphragm and offer a very competent sound with a frequency response of 48 kHz. Huawei has equipped the new FreeBuds Studios with active noise cancellation (ANC), among other things, it can reduce ambient noise by up to 40 decibels using dual microphone technology. During calls, use six microphones to pick up your voice well and isolate it from ambient noise.

In addition to the standard noise cancellation, there is a cancellation mode that lets in ambient noise and is useful if, for example, you are walking on the street and want to hear what is happening around you. This functionality can be enabled / disabled via a button on the FreeBuds Studio housing. Managing music playback is done by tapping the surface of the headphones. One tap to pause / resume, drag left / right to skip tracks, and drag up / down to increase / decrease volume. Huawei headphones offer up to 24 hours of music playback. Power is supplied via a USB Type-C connection, and it takes 10 minutes to supply enough power to use FreeBuds Studio for 8 hours.

The new headphones support quick pairing and display of charging status on the phone. They have a double antenna design that allows you to move up to 140 meters from the sound source without losing the connection. Like the FreeBuds Pro, it is possible to keep the headphones connected to two devices at the same time – Android, iOS, Windows or macOS – and they intelligently switch to the device you are using at any time. The new Huawei FreeBuds Studio are available in gold and black colors.