Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

By Abraham
Abraham

Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The new headphones offer good sound thanks to a large dynamic driver (14 mm), and have a battery that offers 24 hours of uninterrupted music playback. The new headphones have active noise cancellation thanks to its three microphones and, according to Huawei, it offers an average cancellation of 25 dB, being able to reach up to 40 dB as a maximum value at certain frequencies.

The Huawei FreeLace Pro are available in three colors: Graphite Black (black), Spruce Green (green) and Dawn White (white).  Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today:

  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Cubic Design, Dynamic Noise Cancellation, and More
  • Huawei Watch Fit: 1.6 ″ elongated screen, GPS and 10 days of autonomy
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Titanium body, 14-day battery and wireless charging
  • Huawei MateBook 14: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 10-hour battery life and more
  • Huawei MateBook X: 3K display, 10th Gen Intel chip, new touchpad and more

