Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The new headphones offer good sound thanks to a large dynamic driver (14 mm), and have a battery that offers 24 hours of uninterrupted music playback. The new headphones have active noise cancellation thanks to its three microphones and, according to Huawei, it offers an average cancellation of 25 dB, being able to reach up to 40 dB as a maximum value at certain frequencies.



The Huawei FreeLace Pro are available in three colors: Graphite Black (black), Spruce Green (green) and Dawn White (white). Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today:

