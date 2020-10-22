Huawei Gentle Monster Eyewear II: having speakers and touch controls on the glasses is not incompatible with the design

Last year Huawei surprised with some glasses that apparently looked like normal glassesBut they were actually connected glasses, with stereo speakers and the ability to interact with it with a double tap on one of the temples. Now, taking advantage of the presentation of the new Mate 40, Huawei brings us the new Huawei Gentle Monster Eyewear II.

The Eyewear II are connected glasses and will arrive in four different models: two sunglasses (Smart Lang and Smart Myma) and two prescription glasses (Smart Havana and Smart Kubo). The company has more different designs, but for Spain it will come with these shapes.

Listening to music from the glasses without disturbing the person next to you

Both the sun and the graduated ones offer an appearance that at first glance could pass through a normal lens, but in reality they incorporate a speaker on the temple and touch controls such as double touch or sliding on the temple to control the music, which we will link From the phone.

In this second generation, the pin speakers are larger (128mm2 diaphragm) and the audio has been improved, but also sound filtration has been reduced to 12 decibels so that if someone is next to you, they will not hear what are we hearing.

The frame of the glasses is made of a titanium alloy and they are slightly flexible to allow an opening and closing degree of 12 to 20 degrees, something very common in glasses and which is maintained in these connected models. As in the first generation, these glasses allow in addition to listening to music and controlling it, to be able to accept or hang up calls and access the voice assistant.

The Eyewear II they will detect if we are wearing them And in case we remove them, they will automatically stop playback.

The Huawei Gentle Monster Eyewear II will theoretically offer up to 5 hours of music playback or 42 hours on standby and they arrive with a charging box, where we can complete the battery of the glasses in 1.5 hours through the USB C port. The glasses also have NFC and wireless charging.

At the moment, Huawei Spain has not announced the official price of the new Huawei Gentle Monster Eyewear II. We will update when available.