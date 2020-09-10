Huawei, HarmonyOS beta launched: it will arrive on smartphones by December

HarmonyOS would not only be very close to the level of Android, according to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong, but also coming in version 2.0 for smartphones in December. In fact, at the Huawei Developer Conference in Songshan Lake, Huawei announced its official launch.

According to Richard Yu, Huawei will make it available to developers starting today a beta version of the HarmonyOS SDK (or Hongmeng OS) 2.0, currently only compatible with smartwatches, cars and TVs; only in December of this year will the smartphone version of the developer kit arrive. But this is not the only news announced by the Shenzhen company.

Together with the SDK Huawei will start the OpenHarmony project, created to allow developers to use an open-source version of the operating system for their projects, in the same way that Google launched AOSP for Android. Right now the project it only supports devices with 128MB of RAM or less, but around April 2021 the limit will be raised to 4GB and finally removed completely by October 2021. According to Huawei, the Hongmeng OS 2.0 system will be the first that “Will give wings to the imagination and become the most powerful engine for the next technological revolution”.

With these announcements, Huawei has therefore confirmed the plans declared a month ago by Chengdong himself, who seems to have great faith in the future of the Chinese company. In short, the “Nanniwan” project continues to show itself with these innovations and it will be interesting to see if and how the Shenzhen giant will be able to counter the United States and the increasingly stringent provisions of the Trump administration.