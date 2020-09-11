Huawei: HarmonyOS shows itself in action, EMUI 11 lays the foundation for the upgrade

After the announcement of the latest news from Huawei during the 2020 edition of the Developer Conference, we return to talk about HarmonyOS 2.0 and the EMUI 11 due to some important news.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena, a video has emerged online in which it can be seen a preliminary version of HarmonyOS turn on a smartwatch positioned on a board that professionals use for the development phase. This content allows us to take a closer look at part of the probably not final interface of the OS. The video was originally posted on the Chinese social network Weibo and later ended up on YouTube. According to several sources, some parts of the HarmonyOS interface would not be seen in the video due to some “confidentiality rules”.

Moving to the smartphone field, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser, it seems that Huawei is laying the foundations for the upcoming arrival of its proprietary operating system, as can be seen from the recent announcements made by the Chinese company. More precisely, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to the microphones of the Android Authority that the smartphones mounted on the EMUI 11, or the latest software customization from Huawei, are potentially compatible with the HarmonyOS upgrade procedure.

This probably does not mean that all models that support EMUI 11 will be upgraded to the proprietary operating system, but that the company is starting to design the “switch”. In any case, the situation is still not entirely clear, so it is better to wait for more information on this.