Huawei has confirmed that it plans to open its HMS ecosystem to rival manufacturers, which it will also encourage to use HarmonyOS. Last year, Google banned the Chinese manufacturer from using Google’s mobile services. As a result, Huawei developed Huawei Mobile Services as a replacement for Google services on Android. Huawei has also been developing an alternative mobile operating system to compete against Android: HarmonyOS. Zhang Ping An, Huawei President of Consumer Cloud Services, has confirmed that they are in talks with other Chinese manufacturers. There is a possibility that future smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, at least in China, will work with HarmonyOS (HongmengOS) and HMS. Huawei wants to convince Chinese manufacturers to move away from Google’s Android operating system and exclusively use HarmonyOS. If this tactic is successful, it would be a huge setback for Google. Guo Ping, Huawei’s rotating chairman, has confirmed that Huawei will continue to focus on developing the HMS ecosystem. The company will also approach rival manufacturers to promote its Huawei mobile services ecosystem. It will be interesting to see how this new ecosystem evolves. Given the unsuccessful experience of other manufacturers, such as Microsoft, it seems clear that Huawei is going to have a difficult time getting Android out of its market dominance.