MobileAndroidLatest newsTech News

Huawei Has a Challenge: Convincing Other Manufacturers to Ditch Android

By Abraham
0
3
Huawei P40 Pro Teknofilocom 9.jpg
Huawei P40 Pro Teknofilocom 9.jpg

Must Read

Android

Huawei Has a Challenge: Convincing Other Manufacturers to Ditch Android

Abraham - 0
Huawei has confirmed that it plans to open its HMS ecosystem to rival manufacturers, which it will also encourage to use HarmonyOS. Last year,...
Read more
Latest news

Twitter will allow the monitoring of several accounts at the same time with a single click

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has happened to you on occasion, that you start reading your news thread on Twitter, you sneak into the profile of someone...
Read more
Latest news

Mask emoji looks much more cheerful in iOS 14.2

Abraham - 0
Until now, the iOS mask emoji wasn't a particularly cheerful doll. However, in the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14.2, the...
Read more
Latest news

Germany: Invasive advertising of some Samsung TVs is an “unreasonable nuisance”

Abraham - 0
In recent months, we have heard some complaints from Samsung TV owners that they could not access the desired menus right after turning on...
Read more
Abraham

Huawei has confirmed that it plans to open its HMS ecosystem to rival manufacturers, which it will also encourage to use HarmonyOS. Last year, Google banned the Chinese manufacturer from using Google’s mobile services. As a result, Huawei developed Huawei Mobile Services as a replacement for Google services on Android. Huawei has also been developing an alternative mobile operating system to compete against Android: HarmonyOS. Zhang Ping An, Huawei President of Consumer Cloud Services, has confirmed that they are in talks with other Chinese manufacturers. There is a possibility that future smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, at least in China, will work with HarmonyOS (HongmengOS) and HMS. Huawei wants to convince Chinese manufacturers to move away from Google’s Android operating system and exclusively use HarmonyOS. If this tactic is successful, it would be a huge setback for Google. Guo Ping, Huawei’s rotating chairman, has confirmed that Huawei will continue to focus on developing the HMS ecosystem. The company will also approach rival manufacturers to promote its Huawei mobile services ecosystem. It will be interesting to see how this new ecosystem evolves. Given the unsuccessful experience of other manufacturers, such as Microsoft, it seems clear that Huawei is going to have a difficult time getting Android out of its market dominance.

Related Articles

Latest news

Twitter will allow the monitoring of several accounts at the same time with a single click

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has happened to you on occasion, that you start reading your news thread on Twitter, you sneak into the profile of someone...
Read more
Latest news

Mask emoji looks much more cheerful in iOS 14.2

Abraham - 0
Until now, the iOS mask emoji wasn't a particularly cheerful doll. However, in the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14.2, the...
Read more
Latest news

Germany: Invasive advertising of some Samsung TVs is an “unreasonable nuisance”

Abraham - 0
In recent months, we have heard some complaints from Samsung TV owners that they could not access the desired menus right after turning on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©