Huawei, important updates coming for P30 Lite, Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The HarmonyOS 2.0 beta for Huawei-branded smartphones is now in the release phase, but since it is still the preliminary version, there is a lot of work to do before launching the new operating system in all models. For this reason we still think about releasing updates to EMUI for several flagship products.

As reported by Huawei Central, in fact, the Shenzhen giant has released theEMUI 11.0.0.160 update to three smartphones: the top of the range Huawei Mate 40, Pro, Pro Plus, including the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design variant. According to the official changelog, the main novelty is only one and consists in support for WeChat Pay, the most used digital payment system in China. However, there is no lack of improvements to the performance and stability of the smartphone, especially to the fingerprint reader under the display.

However, the cheaper model Huawei P30 Lite has also received an update, although it is only the version 10.0.0.38 of EMUI: thanks to this build, now finally the smartphone will receive the security patches of December 2020, but technically nothing else will arrive. The official changelog, in fact, does not show any further functions or upcoming news.

To make the updates just follow this path: Settings> System and Updates> Software Updates, where finally it will be possible to check if any kind of patches are available, eventually download and install them.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on the next top-of-the-range Kirin 9010 processor with a 3-nanometer production process to be implemented in the flagship Huawei Mate 50 range expected for 2021.