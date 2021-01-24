Huawei Introduces Four Real HarmonyOS Use Cases

- Advertisement -

On January 23, 2021, at Huawei’s annual conference, Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei Consumer Business Software, shared the current HarmonyOS trailer and demonstrated real-world use cases. Wang revealed that HarmonyOS comes with the most innovative wireless connection features. He also presented four real-world scenarios to demonstrate the capabilities of HarmonyOS on smart displays, smartphones, and apps, among others.

Use of household appliances

Users simply touch the NFC tag of smart home appliances, such as a smart oven, and it automatically displays all controls and supports online recipe viewing.

Shopping app

This demo includes a JD eCommerce application. When a user opens the JD app and touches another smartphone, the same shopping cart and interface appear on the second device. The most interesting thing is that to share this information it is not necessary for the second user to install the JD application, and the shopping cart is shared by both users, which makes shopping more comfortable.

Video projection

When a user connects the phone to a Smart TV on the same network, the video is automatically detected and automatically transferred to the big screen. The application interface, such as comments and purchase options, also automatically adjusts to appear on the left and right sides of the video, displayed in the center. In addition, while a 360-degree panoramic video is playing on the Smart TV, the smartphone automatically controls the interface and allows the video to be positioned via the phone.

Multi-person conference

With HarmonyOS, users can hold multi-person conferences and present their own ideas in the same presentation.

At HDC 2020, Huawei announced HarmonyOS 2.0, which is compatible with new platforms such as wearables, car screens, tablets, and smartphones. In December last year, Huawei also released the first mobile beta of HarmonyOS 2.0 for developers. According to Wang, this is the first year of HarmonyOS and the company aims to install it on 300-400 million devices by the end of this year. Also, the HarmonyOS ecosystem can be opened up to third-party developers and we can look forward to the launch of a HarmonyOS smartphone this year.