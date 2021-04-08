web
Huawei launches its HuaweBand 6 smart corres: look at its features and price

4t722rrpkjdaljlsmnzbangljm.jpg

Brian Adam
Would you like to monitor your oxygen or control your calories? With the start of the quarantine due to covid-19, several people stayed at home to be able to carry out sports activities in order to avoid sedentary lifestyle. It is for this reason that the Chinese company, Huawei, has decided to launch a new smart strap called Huawei Band 6.

The device has a rectangular screen, which has 1.47-inch AMOLED technology and a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. It also offers acceleration, gyroscope and optical heart rate sensors.

The Huawei Band 6 it can be connected via Bluetooth technology and is functional with Android 6.0 or higher or iOS 9.0 or higher.

Similarly, according to the Asian company, it mentioned that the battery of this device lasts up to two weeks of continuous use, it even gives you a series of exercises so that you can develop it at home.

Bracelet Huawei Band 6 It is also compatible with the voice assistant you use on your cell phone and has a magnetic charge that, in less than 15 minutes, you can enjoy up to a whole week of functionality.

Huawei launches its new strap called Huawei Band 6, which has a battery life of up to 2 weeks. (Photo: Huawei)
Huawei launches its new strap called Huawei Band 6, which has a battery life of up to 2 weeks. (Photo: Huawei)

DATA SHEET HUAWEI BAND 6: FEATURES AND PRICE

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm at 18 grams (without the strap)
  • SCREEN: 1.47-inch AMOLED with 194 x 368 pixel resolution. Front / screen ratio: 64%
  • SENSORS: Acceleration sensor. Gyroscope sensor. Optical heart rate sensor
  • CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth 5.0
  • RESISTANCE: 5 ATM
  • COMPATIBILITY: Android 6.0 or higher. iOS 9.0 or higher
  • OTHERS: SpO2 Voice assistant. Magnetic charge
  • PRICE: From 28 euros to change

