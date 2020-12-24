Huawei launches its MateBook X Pro in Peru: know all the features of the laptop

- Advertisement -

Huawei MateBook X 2020 , a compact laptop with only 14.6mm thickness and a weight of 1.33 kg, was officially launched in Peru. What are all the features of this laptop? How much will it cost in our country? Well, here we tell you.

Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the MateBook X Pro makes it easy to run operations smoothly, for work and study. In addition, the laptop has 16GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 1TB, both of high speed.

The computer includes a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5. You can also connect with external graphics. But not only that, it is also equipped with quad microphones and can pick up the sound accurately.

Finally, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 It is equipped with a 56Wh high-capacity battery, which when combined with Huawei’s proprietary intelligent process management and power-saving algorithm, allocates resources dynamically and in real time to increase energy efficiency.

What are all its features and what is the price of this laptop? Well, here we leave you the complete technical sheet of this device.

The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and an SSD up to 1TB, both of which are high speed. (Photo: Huawei)