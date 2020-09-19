Tech News

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

By Brian Adam
0
0
Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs
Huawei Launches The First Garena Free Fire Tournament: 3volution, With

Must Read

Tech News

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Brian Adam - 0
Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end...
Read more
5G News

Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

Brian Adam - 0
The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed...
Read more
Community

Type 2 diabetes can go into remission with testosterone therapy, here’s the study

Brian Adam - 0
An 11-year study in Germany showed that the Testosterone-based therapy can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This result, published in...
Read more
Facebook

Zuckerberg: “Instagram can hurt us”, and decided to acquire it to neutralize it

Brian Adam - 0
After Steve Jobs' emails on iBooks, another explosive document leaks from the United States Congress, this time on theacquisition of Instagram by Facebook. Casey Newton...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end of November. The tournament, which started last September 1st, has already involved many fans of the most downloaded ‘battle royale’ of the moment.

Huawei users who will want to compete in Garena Free Fire: 3Volution will be able to do so until November 30th: Up for grabs, as the final prize for the top three guilds in the ranking, there will be a HUAWEI MatePad Pro and 500 Huawei Points for the first group in the ranking, a HUAWEI P30 Pro and 300 Huawei Points for the second guild, 200 Huawei Points for the third.

In addition to the final prizes, which will be awarded to the top three guilds in the ranking, prizes will be awarded weekly to individual players. The battles between the guilds will be held every weekend, both on Saturdays and Sundays, while every Wednesday there will be a midweek event involving individual players.

To search and then download the Garena Free Fire: 3volution app or any other application among the numerous apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery – and not only – you can use HUAWEI Petal Search a search widget that allows quick and convenient access to the entire list of constantly updated applications, as well as news, images and more providing more accurate and relevant results for each user, in order to allow full personalization and management of the experience with their smartphone.

Huawei Petal Search offers an alternative search experience that shows apps from multiple stores, indicating the source for each. Thanks to the complete integration with Huawei AppGallery, it shows the apps available on the Huawei proprietary store as a first result.

GameCenter is the proprietary gaming platform able to give players a unique and rich experience built on two fundamental principles: the quality of the content offered and the well-being of the users. With GameCenter, users can access pre-order, new and popular games, participate in online games and enjoy offers dedicated to their favorite games. This way, users will be able to grow their profile, unlock additional discounts and access incredible benefits.

Related Articles

5G News

Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

Brian Adam - 0
The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed...
Read more
Facebook

Zuckerberg: “Instagram can hurt us”, and decided to acquire it to neutralize it

Brian Adam - 0
After Steve Jobs' emails on iBooks, another explosive document leaks from the United States Congress, this time on theacquisition of Instagram by Facebook. Casey Newton...
Read more
Computing

Microsoft Defender of Windows 10 labels CCleaner as a virus, that’s why

Brian Adam - 0
In the last hours there are many reports from users who, when they tried to install CCleaner on Windows 10, stumbled upon a Microsoft...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©