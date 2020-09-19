Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end of November. The tournament, which started last September 1st, has already involved many fans of the most downloaded ‘battle royale’ of the moment.

Huawei users who will want to compete in Garena Free Fire: 3Volution will be able to do so until November 30th: Up for grabs, as the final prize for the top three guilds in the ranking, there will be a HUAWEI MatePad Pro and 500 Huawei Points for the first group in the ranking, a HUAWEI P30 Pro and 300 Huawei Points for the second guild, 200 Huawei Points for the third.

In addition to the final prizes, which will be awarded to the top three guilds in the ranking, prizes will be awarded weekly to individual players. The battles between the guilds will be held every weekend, both on Saturdays and Sundays, while every Wednesday there will be a midweek event involving individual players.

To search and then download the Garena Free Fire: 3volution app or any other application among the numerous apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery – and not only – you can use HUAWEI Petal Search a search widget that allows quick and convenient access to the entire list of constantly updated applications, as well as news, images and more providing more accurate and relevant results for each user, in order to allow full personalization and management of the experience with their smartphone.

Huawei Petal Search offers an alternative search experience that shows apps from multiple stores, indicating the source for each. Thanks to the complete integration with Huawei AppGallery, it shows the apps available on the Huawei proprietary store as a first result.

GameCenter is the proprietary gaming platform able to give players a unique and rich experience built on two fundamental principles: the quality of the content offered and the well-being of the users. With GameCenter, users can access pre-order, new and popular games, participate in online games and enjoy offers dedicated to their favorite games. This way, users will be able to grow their profile, unlock additional discounts and access incredible benefits.