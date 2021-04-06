web
Huawei launches the Huawei Freebuds 4i: look at its features and price

e4bmg6ccdvhrtni74qjrlnpjy4.jpg

Huawei announced in our country and part of the region the launch of its new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, the same ones that have active noise cancellation, added to a long-lasting battery and audio. How are they characterized?

The Chinese company mentions that Huawei FreeBuds 4i produce crystal clear sound generated by a 10mm dynamic speaker and a sensitive polymer composite diaphragm, delivering clear vocals, punchy bass and instrumental harmony.

The battery life is up to 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice calls. Together with the charging case, you can achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice calls.

On the other hand, if Active Noise Cancellation mode is activated, the hearing aids can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice calls. It also allows you to enjoy four hours of audio with a 10 minute charge.

These headphones come in three colors: Ceramic White, Black Carbon Crystal Black and Honey Red. By launch they are priced at S /. 349.

DATA SHEET HUAWEI FREEBUDS 4i: FEATURES AND PRICE

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: Headphones: 37.5 x 23.9 x 21mm at 5.5 grams. Case: 48 x 61.8 x 27.5 mm – 36.5 grams
  • DIAPHRAGM UNIT: 10 mm
  • CONNECTION: Bluetooth 5.2
  • COMPATIBILITY: iOS and Android
  • DRUMS: Headphones: 55 mAh. Case: 215 mAh
  • AUTONOMY: Headphones: up to 10 hours. Case: up to 22 hours
  • CHARGING THE CASE: USB type C
  • ADDITIONAL FEATURES: 4 x microphones. Active noise cancellation. Noise song on calls. Gesture control. Position detection. Fast charge
