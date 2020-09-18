Huawei Mate 40 coming soon, it’s official: what we know about the top range

Huawei is going through a somewhat atypical period. If you have followed the events of the last year a little, you know that the Chinese company has ended up at the center of ban in the United States of America. This does not allow you to use Google services, including the Play Store, on devices with refurbished hardware and is also raising various other issues over time, such as that relating to the production of processors, since apparently the high-end Kirin range will no longer be able to move forward following the launch of the Mate 40 series, barring sudden changes of course. Despite this, through a tweet published byofficial Huawei Mobile UK account, the Chinese company confirmed that the next generation of devices Mate is coming soon. In short, the official announcement is probably a matter of weeks, but now there is confirmation and it is therefore good to make a summary of what has emerged online on Huawei Mate 40 over the last few months.

Huawei Mate 40: 5nm and 5G processor?

Among the most interesting rumors related to the next generation of Huawei’s top range is the one that describes the possible presence of a Kirin 9000 (or Kirin 1000) processor with a 5nm production process and integrated 5G modem. This would be an interesting novelty, as the competition is starting to focus on SoC with 5nm production process, as we saw during Apple’s “Time Flies” event and with the rumors related to Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. As for the issue of “stop” processors, it seems that Huawei has managed to stock up on this processor from TSMC, before the latter company stopped supplies on September 15, 2020.

Recently, rumors have also focused on the design of the device, which should have a double hole for the camera at the front, while a camera module consisting of four sensors would peek out on the back. The Dual LED flash should instead be moved to the left of the photographic lenses. In any case, the Mate 40 range could be composed of two models: a “basic” variant and a Plus / Pro.

The latter would diverge from the first, in terms of the photographic sector, due to the presence of five sensors instead of the four of the “standard” Mate 40. For the rest, the presence of a dual front camera suggests the possibility of taking wide-angle selfies, even if for the moment there is not much information on this. Returning, however, to the back, the main sensor should be 108MP and a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 55x digital zoom should not be missing.

Regarding the remaining components of the data sheet, there are rumors of a 6.5-inch OLED display, which could indicate smaller dimensions than the Plus / Pro model, which should instead have a panel with 6.78 inch diagonal. The dimensions of the Huawei Mate 40 should be equal to 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9 mm, while those of the more expensive model would reach 162.8 x 75.5 x 9 mm. The aforementioned panels could have a refresh rate of 90 Hz, but the rumors still seem to be a bit “confused” about it. Instead, there seem to be few doubts about the presence of a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. In addition, 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128/256 / 512GB of internal memory should not be missing.

The Huawei Mate 40 battery is expected to amount to 4500 mAh, while that of the Huawei Mate 40 Plus / Pro should be 5000 mAh. The more expensive variant may also have IP68 certification. At the software level, it will most likely be HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) smartphones. Finally, arriving at price and availability, many are talking about a starting cost of between $ 860 and $ 1065. The presentation could take place in October 2020, but we will have to wait for official information. In any case, the Huawei Mate 40 is on its way and certainly enthusiasts can’t wait to find out what the Chinese company will invent, especially in such a complex period.