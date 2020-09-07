Huawei Mate 40 is approaching: presentation and launch in October?

During the Huawei Developer Conference, the Chinese company’s event dedicated to developers in which software and hardware news will also be presented, Huawei is also expected to announce the launch date of the Huawei Mate 40, the top-of-the-range smartphone series for the second half of the year. In the meantime, however, the first rumors have emerged.

On Weibo, in fact, the poster that we propose at the bottom was leaked, in which it is clearly shown that Huawei Mate 40 will be announced (and launched?) During the month of October. The exact date is not known, but the company has also included some indications on the next Kirin 5G processor and the importance it has in the ecosystem. No other information is known.

A few weeks ago some photos of the design and cameras of Huawei Mate 40 were leaked on the web, while other reports on the price of the smartphone point to a range between 860 and 1065 Dollars. On a technical level, there are four variants: Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro + and Mate 40 RS. The standard and Pro model are expected to feature a curved display, with the Pro obviously having a larger screen.

For Huawei Mate 40 there is talk of a 6.5-inch OLED screen, slightly smaller than the Mate 40 Pro’s 6.78 inches.