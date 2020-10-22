Huawei Mate 40: photography at full power and next-generation processor

New trio of Huawei phones in circulation to end the month of October. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the new Huawei Mate 40 that we bring you here. The “small” of the phones presented that, even so, takes advantage of the improvements made in its older brothers.

As in previous years, all the Mate that reach the market without the Lite surname are among the high ranges of the sector and with the Huawei Mate 40 the same thing happens. A new terminal from the Chinese giant that, however, does not seem to have a fully international distribution. Let’s see what it has to offer us.

Huawei Mate 40 data sheet

Huawei Mate 40 SCREEN 6.5 inch OLED

Ratio 18.7: 9

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080 pixels

Refresh at 90Hz

Touch refresh at 240Hz PROCESSOR Kirin 9000E

Mali G78 MP22 GPU VERSIONS 8GB / 256GB SOFTWARE Android 10

EMUI 11 REAR CAMERA 50 megapixels f / 1.9

16 megapixels f / 2.2 SGA

8 megapixel f / 2.4 3X OIS zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 13 megapixels f / 2.4 DRUMS 4,200 mAh

40W load CONNECTIVITY 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C OTHERS Fingerprint reader behind the screen

IP53 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.8 mm

188 grams

90Hz curved screen and panel

The Mate 40 screen is a flexible OLED of 6.5 inches diagonal with resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels, a FullHD + with a 18.7: 9 ratio. It supports HDR content in addition to DCI-P3 and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch panel refresh is 240Hz. In addition, the screen has a 68º curvature until it is embedded in the frame and hides the fingerprint reader behind it.

As a brain, the chosen one is the Huawei Kirin 9000 built in 5 nanometers, with 15.3 billion transistors. The new Huawei Mate 40 lands with stereo speakers and boasting 150% more bass power than previous generations. The volume of the telephone can also be controlled with the physical buttons of the terminal, on the right side, or with the side of the screen on the left side.

The new Huawei Mate 40 lands with a single RAM option, 8GB, and a single internal storage option: 256GB. Without the possibility of microSD and with 4,200 mAh of internal and non-removable battery. The phone carries Android 10 running under EMUI 11 and has IP53 protection against dust and water. In safety, we must also add the facial renewal on the front.

In photography we find that the Huawei Mate 40 opts for a triple rear camera. We have 50 megapixels with f / 1.9 lens and 23 millimeters of focal length for the main one, 16 megapixels with f / 2.2 lens and 17 millimeters for the super wide angle and 8 megapixels with f / 2.4 lens, 85 millimeters and OIS optical stabilization for the telephoto, which gives us up to 5 optical magnifications.

Finally, and we close with the connectivity section, we are faced with a phone with 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC chip for mobile payments and infrared port. And for uploading and transferring files, a USB Type-C 3.1 port.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Mate 40

The new Huawei Mate 40 lands in five colors and a choice of RAM and internal memory. We indicate the precise ones below.