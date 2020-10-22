MobileAndroidTech News

Huawei Mate 40: photography at full power and next-generation processor

By Brian Adam
Huawei Mate 40: photography at full power and next-generation processor
Huawei Mate 40: Photography At Full Power And Next Generation Processor

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei Mate 40: photography at full power and next-generation processor

New trio of Huawei phones in circulation to end the month of October. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the new Huawei Mate 40 that we bring you here. The “small” of the phones presented that, even so, takes advantage of the improvements made in its older brothers.

As in previous years, all the Mate that reach the market without the Lite surname are among the high ranges of the sector and with the Huawei Mate 40 the same thing happens. A new terminal from the Chinese giant that, however, does not seem to have a fully international distribution. Let’s see what it has to offer us.

Huawei Mate 40 data sheet

Huawei Mate 40

SCREEN

6.5 inch OLED
Ratio 18.7: 9
FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080 pixels
Refresh at 90Hz
Touch refresh at 240Hz

PROCESSOR

Kirin 9000E
Mali G78 MP22 GPU

VERSIONS

8GB / 256GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10
EMUI 11

REAR CAMERA

50 megapixels f / 1.9
16 megapixels f / 2.2 SGA
8 megapixel f / 2.4 3X OIS zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 megapixels f / 2.4

DRUMS

4,200 mAh
40W load

CONNECTIVITY

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
NFC
Headphone jack
USB type C

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader behind the screen
IP53

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.6 x 72.5 x 8.8 mm
188 grams

90Hz curved screen and panel

Mate 40

The Mate 40 screen is a flexible OLED of 6.5 inches diagonal with resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels, a FullHD + with a 18.7: 9 ratio. It supports HDR content in addition to DCI-P3 and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch panel refresh is 240Hz. In addition, the screen has a 68º curvature until it is embedded in the frame and hides the fingerprint reader behind it.

As a brain, the chosen one is the Huawei Kirin 9000 built in 5 nanometers, with 15.3 billion transistors. The new Huawei Mate 40 lands with stereo speakers and boasting 150% more bass power than previous generations. The volume of the telephone can also be controlled with the physical buttons of the terminal, on the right side, or with the side of the screen on the left side.

The new Huawei Mate 40 lands with a single RAM option, 8GB, and a single internal storage option: 256GB. Without the possibility of microSD and with 4,200 mAh of internal and non-removable battery. The phone carries Android 10 running under EMUI 11 and has IP53 protection against dust and water. In safety, we must also add the facial renewal on the front.

Mate 40

In photography we find that the Huawei Mate 40 opts for a triple rear camera. We have 50 megapixels with f / 1.9 lens and 23 millimeters of focal length for the main one, 16 megapixels with f / 2.2 lens and 17 millimeters for the super wide angle and 8 megapixels with f / 2.4 lens, 85 millimeters and OIS optical stabilization for the telephoto, which gives us up to 5 optical magnifications.

Finally, and we close with the connectivity section, we are faced with a phone with 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC chip for mobile payments and infrared port. And for uploading and transferring files, a USB Type-C 3.1 port.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Mate 40

Mate 40

The new Huawei Mate 40 lands in five colors and a choice of RAM and internal memory. We indicate the precise ones below.

  • Huawei Mate 40 with 8GB / 256GB: 899 euros.

