Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro +: the most powerful of Huawei debut the Kirin 9000 and change notch for double perforation

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro ushered in the era of global high-end without pre-installed Google services. After a year full of difficulties, your renewal is now ready: new Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro +, the first with the new processor of the house, the Kirin 9000.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + generally maintain the characteristics of the previous generation, but under the premise of “more and better”: more megapixels, better screen, more power and faster charging.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + data sheet

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Huawei Mate 40 Pro + screen OLED 6.76 “

QHD +

90 Hz OLED 6.76 “

QHD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm

212 g. 162.9 x 75.5 x 8.8 mm

230 g. Processor Kirin 9000 Kirin 9000 RAM 8 GB 12 GB Storage 256 GB 256 GB Frontal camera 13 MP

TOF 3D 13 MP

TOF 3D Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.9

12 MP f / 3.4 telephoto

20 MP f / 1.8 UGA

TOF sensor 50 MP f / 1.9

12 MP f / 3.4 5x telephoto

8 MP f / 4.4 10x telephoto



20 MP f / 1.8 UGA

TOF sensor Drums 4400 mAh

Fast charge 65W

Fast wireless charging

Reverse charge 4400 mAh

66W fast charge

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse charge Operating system Android 10

EMUI 11 Android 10

EMUI 11 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Infrared 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Infrared Others IP 68

Stereo speakers

Facial recognition

Fingerprint reader under the screen IP 68

Stereo speakers

Facial recognition

Fingerprint reader under the screen Price To confirm To confirm

Goodbye notch

Last year’s Huawei Mate 30 Pro was part of the select group of Android phones with secure facial recognition comparable to Apple’s Face ID. In return and, again, like Apple, it incorporated a wide notch in which to include the necessary sensor for facial recognition in 3D. There is no notch in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, but dual perforation.

In this dual perforation the front camera is incorporated, as well as the TOF 3D sensor for facial recognition. This same sensor is used for other functions such as Eyes On Display, which keeps the screen on when you’re looking at it or gesture control.

In this way, the screen, which is formed by a panel, grows slightly 6.76 inch OLED and boasts a resolution of 2,772 x 1,344 pixels. Another addition of this generation is the refresh rate that increases to 90 Hz. The screen, as in the previous generation, has a pronounced curvature on its edges.

Symmetrical design (at least behind)

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro inherits the design philosophy of its predecessor, although with some readjustments. In front the notch disappears and behind the circular module for the camera remains, although with a different design in a ring in which the lenses and the flash are symmetrically distributed. Four lenses for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and five for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +.

The camera is one of the few differences between the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro +. In both the main camera sensor is 50 megapixels and aperture f / 1.9, with a 20 megapixel wide angle, a 12 megapixel telephoto sensor for 5x optical zoom and a fourth ToF sensor, although the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + adds a fifth periscope telephoto lens, 8 megapixels and 10x optical zoom.

Ahead, as we saw before, there is also a double perforated trigger on screen in both models, with a 13 megapixel main sensor that doubles as a gesture sensor and a 3D depth sensor.

The most powerful Kirin

As usual, Huawei has mounted its most powerful processor to date in its high-end. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro debut the new Kirin 9000, the world’s first 5nm 5G processor and that, according to the measurements of the house, represents an extra 30% of CPU power and 50% in GPU compared to last year’s Kirin 990.

This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM (depending on whether it is Mate 40 Pro or Pro +) and 256 GB of storage. The terminal loses a little of its battery capacity compared to the previous generation, with 4,500 mAh capacity, although it now includes fast charging of 66W, with support for wireless charging and reverse charging.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro +

In the absence of confirming the data on availability, for the moment we know that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro + will be available in different colors. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro in White, black, mystic silver and two vegan leather variants: sunflower yellow and olive green. He Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, with black and white ceramic body. The prices are like this: