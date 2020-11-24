Huawei Mate 40 Pro Review: lots of power and top cameras

For several years, Huawei’s “P” and “Mate” ranges have been among the main protagonists of innovation in the Android world. From the photographic sector to autonomy, the two Huawei brands have managed to amaze version after version, up to the models presented during 2020. Excellent hardware, high-level cameras and a design different from the others have carried on the tradition, unfortunately, however, the inability to use Google services has not allowed these smartphones to express themselves at better.

AppGallery, HMS and all Huawei’s software ecosystem has expanded at the speed of light, the Chinese company’s effort in this sense is there for all to see, but the gap with the phones that can access Google’s services is still remarkable and this can only complicate the use of this Mate 40 Pro, a top of the range that, in the absence of the limits imposed by the ban, today would be celebrated as one of the best released in 2020.

Curved design

Huawei Mate 40 Pro is sold in a well-stocked sales package, in which we find a protective cover, USB Type C headphones and above all a 66W charger, one of the fastest available on the market today. Once you pick up the phone, you realize that the dimensions are very generous, 9.1 mm thick for 212 grams, certainly not a featherweight but this year many other top of the range have reached similar levels. On the front, the very marked lateral curvature but above all the notch at the top of the screen, the same solution that we saw in the P40 Pro review. As we said at the time, giving an objective judgment on a notch of this type is impossible, much depends on your personal tastes, if however, you are looking for a phone where the notch is not very evident then the Mate 40 Pro is not for you.

The more generous dimensions than usual are justified by the presence of a ToF sensor alongside the photographic one, necessary to make face recognition safer and more precise, the unlocking method we used throughout the test. Alternatively, the fingerprint reader is also available under the display, always fast and responsive.

The front ToF sensor is also used for the Smart Gesture, with which to control the smartphone without touching it through simple gestures. The wow effect is guaranteed, but the poor detection accuracy makes this function more scenic than really useful.

The power button and the volume rocker are all on the right edge, while moving to the back is the photo module that immediately stands out, thanks to its circular design. The White Glass coloring is very beautiful, but if you use the phone without a cover we strongly recommend you to aim for the Black Puro version: the variant we used during the test it gets dirty very easily, just touch the backcover with a finger to immediately see the fingerprint, a sign of a very ineffective oil-repellent treatment. The use of a cover is however recommended, because the materials, albeit of excellent quality, combined with the generous dimensions make the P40 Pro rather slippery. On the other hand, the choice of the circular design for the cameras is appreciable, which makes the phone immediately recognizable.

In the lower edge there is the slot for the two Nano SIM, or alternatively a Nano SIM and a memory card (with proprietary standard Nano Memory Card). Then we find the main speaker, which paired with the ear capsule generates an excellent stereo sound, with a good maximum volume and clean yield. Obviously the smartphone is IP68 certified for its resistance to liquids and dust, as befits a phone costing 1249 euros.

Top-of-the-range processor and screen, good autonomy

The strength of the new smartphone from Huawei is definitely the Kirin 9000, the only 5nm processor currently available in the Android landscape. It is an Octa Core formed by a Core Cortex A77 clocked at 3.13 GHz, 3 Core A77 at 2.54 GHz and 4 Core Cortex A55 with 2.05 GHz, equipped with NPU (Neural Process Unit), Mali G78 GPU and flanked by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, UFS 3.1 type. The peak clock is the same as the Snapdragon 865+, Qualcomm’s most thrilling proposal, for a processor that provides performance that goes far beyond the needs of mobile applications. From the operating system to the apps on the AppGallery, the Kirin 9000 always manages to offer solid performance.

Thanks to the new SoC, Huawei has been able to update the entire connectivity sector, in which the latest industry standards are present, from 5G with integrated modem to Wi-Fi 6, passing through NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 (with support also for LDAC), satellite navigation complete (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou) and not even the infrared port is missing, for the control of devices that use this standard.

Excellent display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2772×1344 pixels. The colors are vibrant and the peak brightness outdoors allows for an always optimal vision, even in direct sunlight.

The side edges with such pronounced cut are not for everyone, there are those who appreciate them and those less, in everyday use they reminded us a lot of those we had tried on the Motorola Edge.

The 90 Hz, dynamic, feel and are the right compromise between fluidity and consumption, the best as we have seen so far. Going up to 120 or worse at 144 Hz, consumption increases a lot, it is no coincidence that smartphones that use these refresh rates also use huge batteries to support them.

That of the Mate 40 Pro is 4400 mAh, on average for the top of the range of 2020. The autonomy is decent, you always arrive at the end of the day and depending on the type of use you can go even a little further. The fact remains that thanks to the 66W cable charging the phone accumulates energy very quickly, it takes less than an hour to charge it. Excellent wireless charging of 50W, in this field Huawei is ahead of direct competitors, which have still remained at much slower standards.

Super cameras

The highlight of the Mate 40 Pro is the camera, after all this range of smartphones has been the forerunner to several new technologies in recent years. Compared to the P40 Pro, already exceptional in this respect, the difference is not marked, it is more a confirmation of the excellent results achieved this year by Huawei. On the back, although the photographic sensors may seem like four, there are actually three, the other contains components for focusing and for measuring the color temperature.

The main cam is 50 megapixel with f / 1.9 aperture, equipped with PDAF autofocus and laser. Then we have an ultra wide, renamed Cinelens, with 20 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture and finally a 12 megapixel for 5x zoom without loss of quality, with OIS stabilization.

As in the case of the P40 Pro we are faced with one of the best photographic systems available on smartphones, excellent during the day, where the main camera is able to generate shots with an exceptional level of detail, and at night, where the 50 megapixel sensor manages to capture a large amount of light even without the need for night mode, as always a lot effective. The credit also goes to software that manages to process images well, giving them an extra boost, even at the cost of slightly emphasizing the colors. Huawei is ahead of everyone when looking at the zoom, perfectly usable even at 10x: also in this case it is the software that makes the difference, the algorithm that manages the zoom is able to recover details without making the image mixed, unlike what happens with other top of the range.

No Zoom 10X zoom

For macros, it is better to use the Cinelens sensor, which is able to offer a more effective close focus. The feedback on the videos is also positive, in this field the iPhone 12 Pro remains in front, but you can shoot excellent videos with the Mate 40 Pro.

Software

Huawei Mate 40 Pro uses Android 10 with EMUI 11 customization, the security patches are updated in September at the time of writing this article. No Google applications and services of course, Mate 40 Pro is based on HMS (Huawei Mobile Service), applications can be downloaded from the proprietary AppGallery e store through Petal Search, a real alternative search engine to Google, which is also used to find the apk of apps, in case they are not present on the AppGallery.

We have talked several times about this new ecosystem, also through a guide to the use of HMS, compared to the beginning of the year the situation has improved and Huawei’s commitment to bringing more apps is evident.

The applications have arrived in good quantity on the AppGallery, from streaming ones like Sky Go and DAZN, up to Chili, Infinity, Mediaset Play and RaiPlay, together with various bank apps, such as Ubi Banca, Banca Sella and Mediolanum.

Stopping only at the application park of the Huawei store, however, the shortcomings are always lurking, just think of the absence of Google Classroom, often fundamental for distance learning, as well as the lack of many applications for various types of devices, from headphones to to wearables, or in the gaming sector. Even putting aside all Google software, it happens to find yourself stuck in front of rocks that would not exist with any other smartphone.

Very often they can be circumvented by using Petal Search to directly search for missing application apks, but this is always a situation that puts Huawei at a disadvantage compared to its competitors.

Ultimately the ecosystem of Huawei it is continuing to grow at a frenzied pace, just think of the recent introduction of Huawei Docs, for document management (but you can always use Microsoft Office too), and Huawei Maps for navigation, but it will still take time to reach the app park available in the Android competitors and on iOS.