Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro and more, comparison: this is the new high-end

By Brian Adam
Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro and more, comparison: this is the new high-end
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro and more, comparison: this is the new high-end

Brian Adam
Huawei has just made the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and its Plus variant official, its most ambitious high-end phones to date.
DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One Review: Back to Hell

Brian Adam
The Ancient Gods Part One ushers in post-launch support for DOOM Eternal, the brutal and acclaimed shooter id Software and Bethesda.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7mZM3yQyT0 Seven months after the...
Huawei Mate 40: photography at full power and next-generation processor

Brian Adam
New trio of Huawei phones in circulation to end the month of October. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, the Huawei...
Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro and more, comparison: this is the new high-end

Huawei has just made the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and its Plus variant official, its most ambitious high-end phones to date. The new high-end comes hand in hand with a renewed design and quite different from the rest of its rivals.

So let’s compare it with proposals from the first line like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the OnePlus 8 Pro or the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, among others, to try to know where it is within this range.

The first with Kirin 9000

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rear2

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro launches the Kirin 9000, the first 5nm processor with 5G integrated. It promises up to 30% extra performance in CPU and 50% in GPU compared to the Kirin 990, the processor mounted by its little brother, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Saving Samsung, that bets on Exynos in Europe, the rest of rivals of this phone mount the Snapdragon 865.

Regarding the memory configuration, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro can go up to 512 + 12 GB, a spectacular configuration that is equaled by several of its rivals, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. On battery it leads with fast charging of 65W, a figure that only the high-end of the BBK group share (OnePus, Realme and OPPO).

At the screen level, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro bets on 90Hz, although its resolution is Quad HD +

If we talk about the panel, we have a diagonal of 6.76 inches, a gigantic panel that is only surpassed in inches by the Note 20 Ultra, with its 6.9 inches. The Mate 40 Pro has 90Hz, below the 120 Hz that some of its direct rivals have. Here the Sony Xperia 1 II comes out losing in refresh rate, with 60Hz, but 4K resolution.

In the case of the Mate 40 Pro, leave out the notch to bet on the double hole on the screen. The only one without a notch in this comparison is the Sony, that has some frames on the top and bottom not so well used.

A bet on the camera, as a good high-end

Mate 40 Pro camera

On a photographic level, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro bets on a periscope, ultra-wide angle, ToF camera and its XD Fusion HDR technology to improve the dynamic range. All his rivals they have multiple cameras with wide angle and zoom, although each with different resolution.

At the camera level, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a triple camera with ToF: it has a periscope and ultra-wide-angle sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro bet on 108 megapixels, while rivals like the Sony Xperia 1 II go down to traditional 12-megapixel sensors. In the same way, if we talk about selfie, at the megapixel level it stays at 13, compared to 32 of the Realme X50 Pro and OPPO Find X2 Pro, winners in resolution (not in quality).

If we talk about software, The Huawei Mate 40 Pro comes with Android 10 and EMUI 11, although it does not have Google services. The rest of its rivals also bet on Android 10, each of them with different layers of customization.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 pro and more rivals

HUAWEI MATE 4O PRO

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 ULTRA

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

XIAOMI MI 10 PRO

REALME X50 PRO

SONY XPERIA 1 II

OPPO FIND X2 PRO

SCREEN

6.76 inch
QHD +
OLED
90Hz

6.9 inch
QHD +
Super AMOLED
Dynamic 120Hz

6.78 inch
QHD +
Fluid OLED
120Hz

6.67 inch
Full HD +
AMOLED
90 Hz

6.44 inch
Full HD +
AMOLED
90Hz

6.5 inch
4K
OLED
60Hz

6.7 inch
QHD +
AMOLED
120 Hz

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm
212 g

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
208 g

165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
199 g

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm
208 g

158.96 x 74.24 x 8.9 mm
205 g

166 x 72 x 7.9mm
181 g

165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
207 g

PROCESSOR

Kirin 9000

Exynos 990

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8/12 GB

12 GB

8/12 GB

8 GB

8/12 GB

8 GB

12 GB

STORAGE

256/512 GB

256/512 GB

128/256 GB

256 GB

128/256 GB

256 GB

512 GB

REAR CAMERA

50 MP
12 MP periscope
20 MP ultra wide angle
ToF 3D

108 MP
12 MP ultra wide angle
12 MP telephoto

48 MP
8 MP telephoto
48 MP ultra wide angle
5 MP bokeh

108 MP
12 MP ultra wide angle
64 MP telephoto
ToF

64 MP
8 MP ultra wide angle
13 MP telephoto
2 MP monochrome

12 MP
12 MP tele
12 MP ultra wide angle
ToF

48 MP
48 MP ultra wide angle
13 MP zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 MP
ToF 3D

10 MP

16 MP

10 MP

32 MP

8 MP

32 MP

DRUMS

4,400mAh
65W

4,500mAh
25W

4510mAh
30W

4,500mAh
50W

4,200mAh
65W

4,000mAh
65W

4,260mAh
65W

OPERATING SYSTEM

EMUI 11 without Google services
Android 10

One UI 2.5
Android 10

Oxygen OS 10
Android 10

MIUI 12
Android 10

Realme UI
Android 10

Android 10

ColorOS 7
Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

5G SA / NSA

PRICE

1,199 euros

1,309 euros

909 euros

999 euros

599 euros

1,119 euros

1,199 euros

