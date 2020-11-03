Huawei MateBook 14 AMD Review: The price drops, but the quality remains

Huawei is not only synonymous with smartphones and recently it is proving it more than ever with the MateBook 14 range. A few months ago we made the review of MateBook 14 2020 with Intel Core i7-10510U processor, which is sold for 1299 euros, but the Chinese company has also decided to propose an AMD variant, which mounts a Ryzen 7 4800H processor and costs 1099 euros via the official Huawei website.

There is also a model with Ryzen 5 4600H which retails for 899 euros. In short, the price goes down, but is it worth it? In recent weeks, we have had the opportunity to test the more expensive variant of the laptop.

Huawei Matebook 14 AMD: design, unboxing and connectivity

Let’s immediately remove the main question: since it is a device belonging to the same range as the aforementioned MateBook 14 2020, the similarities between the two devices are certainly not lacking, starting from the sales package. In fact, the latter has inside, in addition to the notebook, a USB Type-C / USB Type-C cable for charging and a 65W charger. The build quality is always of high carat weight, thanks to an aluminum body and the unique Space Gray color, which we have already learned about and which gives a pleasant design to the product.

Essentially nil differences also in terms of weight and dimensions: 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm, for 1.49 kilograms. In short, the Chinese company has kept the portability factor in mind. At the front there is still the classic touchscreen with a high screen-to-body ratio, equal to 90%, and rather limited edges.

There is also the excellent backlighting of the keyboard, configurable using the F3 button, and keys with short travel and well-defined feedback. Also the inevitable 720p pop-up camera, which peeps out as soon as you press the appropriate button, always placed between F6 and F7. There remains, therefore, the age-old question of the shot “from below”, which some people like and don’t like to others.

Staying in the keyboard area, the touchpad is large in size and we have never had any problems in terms of responsiveness when carrying out our daily activities. The fingerprint sensor, integrated in the power button, which is located at the top right of the keyboard, is also always precise.

The design is the same even once the lid is closed, since the latter only features the Huawei logo in evidence in the center. Also, on the right side they are present two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, while on the left there is a USB Type-C port for power, a small LED that signals charging, an HDMI port and the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and microphone. A small change consists in the positioning of the sensor for Huawei Share, now no longer on the right, but integrated into the touchpad.

Pulling the strings of the speech, everything has remained a bit where we left it with the MateBook 14 2020 and rightly so: Huawei has created a good design and reusing it in this model is a wise choice.

Technical features

The screen is a 14 inch IPS with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, aspect ratio 3: 2, 90% screen-to-body ratio and viewing angles of 178 degrees. We are talking about a touchscreen display, an interesting aspect that will surely please a certain type of user. However, pay attention to what type of model you buy, as a variant without a touchscreen is available in some areas. For the rest, the panel has a good maximum brightness, although not optimal, since it “struggles” a bit in contexts with a lot of light.

However, these are particular environments and, in general, we are faced with an interesting display, also thanks to its “elongated” 3: 2 aspect ratio. The latter winks at environments such as the office, where the screen turns out to be excellent, also because of the well-balanced colors.

The real novelty of this model lies under the body, where we find an octa-core processor (16 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H operating at a base frequency of 2.9 GHz, as well as a boost frequency of 4.2 GHz. The production process is at 7nm, while the TDP is equal to 45W. For the uninitiated, this is a recent CPU, announced in the course of 2020. We are talking about a performing processor and very interesting to see in a solution of this type. Not surprisingly, Huawei used a cooling system with two fans and two heatpipes to “hold off” the Ryzen 7 4800H.

The CPU is flanked by an integrated Vega 7 video card, 16GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The SSD is split into two partitions, one 120GB (Windows 10 Home 64-bit is installed here) and the other 340GB. It must be said that these partitions might be fine for a certain type of user, but installing some “heavy” program can already lead to low memory available if you don’t pay attention to where you do it.

For the rest, the connectivity sector is exactly what you expect, including support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.0. The same goes for the battery, which is 56 Wh. The autonomy is good, a common day at the office can always be brought home, while adding some more “stressful” operations we also got around 6 hours, but it is clear that this notebook should be used in a certain way .

Among other things, the 65W fast charge allows you to have an available charge close to 50% in about half an hour. In conclusion, Huawei has done a good job on the autonomy side. As for temperatures, the Chinese company’s cooling system manages to keep the Ryzen 7 4800H at bay, rarely causing temperatures to rise above 90 degrees (we put it under a lot of stress). In some cases the heat starts to feel on the body, but when used in the office this does not happen often and the final result is excellent.

Fan noise is audible, but it is never too annoying. Little to say about the software: Windows 10 is present in its 64-bit Home version and there is no lack of classic customizations made by the company, from the PC Manager suite to the Huawei Share and Multi-screen Collaboration features.

User experience during the review

We like the user experience provided by the Huawei MateBook 14 AMD a lot. The notebook is easily transportable and there is not even a daily operation that can “undermine” the powerful Ryzen 7 4800H. The office use can be done in an exceptional way, also targeting programs generally known to be resource-hungry, such as the Adobe suite. To the brute force must be added the convenience of the touchscreen and an audio compartment with two speakers and four microphones that does not disappoint expectations.

As you can imagine, the only real “stumbling block” for a device of this type is the one encountered during gaming, since you do not get that experience sought after by the most demanding users. Despite this, MateBook 14 AMD allows you to play titles like Fortnite and COD Warzone without too many problems, maintaining a frame rate around 30 FPS “playing” a bit with the options and focusing on medium details.

On the other hand, it is difficult to play games that are more expensive in terms of resources, but you understand well that for a notebook designed primarily for office use we are on good levels.