AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

Huawei MateBook 14: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 10-hour battery life and more

By Abraham
0
0
Matebook 14 Amd 1 Scaled.jpg
Matebook 14 Amd 1 Scaled.jpg

Must Read

Huawei

Huawei MateBook 14: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 10-hour battery life and more

Abraham - 0
Huawei today presented the new generation of its Huawei MateBook 14 laptop, which comes with an aluminum body that is only 1.59 mm thick...
Read more
Latest news

The next iPad Pro could arrive with a Mini LED screen

Abraham - 0
In a note to investors Wednesday, well-known analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims the upcoming iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to carry a...
Read more
Google

Google will alert you to any sound that may pose a danger at home

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has happened to you on occasion, that you love listening to music in the living room, sitting on that super comfortable sofa,...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung introduces the world’s smallest curved folding panel

Abraham - 0
Samsung Display today unveiled its new foldable OLED panel that has the world's smallest curvature in a commercial device: 1.4R. A lower R value...
Read more
Abraham

Huawei today presented the new generation of its Huawei MateBook 14 laptop, which comes with an aluminum body that is only 1.59 mm thick and weighs only 1.49 kg. The company assures that the resistance of the equipment has been put to the test with numerous tests including working 960 hours straight, opening / closing the hinge 25,000 times, performing 5 million keystrokes, placing the finger on the fingerprint reader 320,000 times and making 10,000 connections to the ports. The new laptop has a screen surrounded by very narrow frames, with a 90 percent use of the front. It has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels with a 3: 2 ratio, and covers 100% of the sRGB color space. It is available in both a touch and non-touch version. To enhance the multimedia experience, it has surround stereo sound, and to increase comfort it has a fingerprint reader on the power button.

Inside, we find a processor that, in its most powerful configuration, can become a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chip, built in a 7 nm process and with 8 cores. This chip is accompanied by DDR4 memory. This processor is often used in thicker gaming laptops, so it is surprising that Huawei was able to fit it into such a lightweight laptop. Although it normally works at a power of 35W, Huawei has included a performance mode that can increase the power of the chip by raising the consumption to 40W. According to Huawei’s figures, the MateBook 14 with 16GB / 512GB in balanced mode is capable of loading a 1GB Powerpoint file in just 2.5 seconds, editing 300 7.5GB Lightroom images in 2.6 seconds, and compiling 3 , 4 million code in Visual Studio in 4 minutes and 10 seconds.


To improve heat dissipation, Huawei has reduced the size of the motherboard by 15 percent. In addition, it has included a new dual Shark Fin Fan that increases airflow by 39% thanks to a reduction in the thickness of the blades of 40 percent and an increase in the number of blades of 49%. The Huawei MateBook 14’s battery has a capacity of 56 Wh, which offers 10 hours of 1080p video playback, 10 hours of office work and 8.5 hours of web browsing. In terms of connectivity, it has a USB-C connector, two USB 3.2 connectors, an HDMI connector and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today:

  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Cubic Design, Dynamic Noise Cancellation, and More
  • Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Titanium body, 14-day battery and wireless charging
  • Huawei Watch Fit: 1.6 ″ elongated screen, GPS and 10 days of autonomy
  • Huawei MateBook X: 3K display, 10th Gen Intel chip, new touchpad and more

Related Articles

Latest news

The next iPad Pro could arrive with a Mini LED screen

Abraham - 0
In a note to investors Wednesday, well-known analyst Ming-chi Kuo claims the upcoming iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to carry a...
Read more
Google

Google will alert you to any sound that may pose a danger at home

Brian Adam - 0
Surely it has happened to you on occasion, that you love listening to music in the living room, sitting on that super comfortable sofa,...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung introduces the world’s smallest curved folding panel

Abraham - 0
Samsung Display today unveiled its new foldable OLED panel that has the world's smallest curvature in a commercial device: 1.4R. A lower R value...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©