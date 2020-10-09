Huawei today presented the new generation of its Huawei MateBook 14 laptop, which comes with an aluminum body that is only 1.59 mm thick and weighs only 1.49 kg. The company assures that the resistance of the equipment has been put to the test with numerous tests including working 960 hours straight, opening / closing the hinge 25,000 times, performing 5 million keystrokes, placing the finger on the fingerprint reader 320,000 times and making 10,000 connections to the ports. The new laptop has a screen surrounded by very narrow frames, with a 90 percent use of the front. It has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels with a 3: 2 ratio, and covers 100% of the sRGB color space. It is available in both a touch and non-touch version. To enhance the multimedia experience, it has surround stereo sound, and to increase comfort it has a fingerprint reader on the power button.



Inside, we find a processor that, in its most powerful configuration, can become a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chip, built in a 7 nm process and with 8 cores. This chip is accompanied by DDR4 memory. This processor is often used in thicker gaming laptops, so it is surprising that Huawei was able to fit it into such a lightweight laptop. Although it normally works at a power of 35W, Huawei has included a performance mode that can increase the power of the chip by raising the consumption to 40W. According to Huawei’s figures, the MateBook 14 with 16GB / 512GB in balanced mode is capable of loading a 1GB Powerpoint file in just 2.5 seconds, editing 300 7.5GB Lightroom images in 2.6 seconds, and compiling 3 , 4 million code in Visual Studio in 4 minutes and 10 seconds.



Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Cubic Design, Dynamic Noise Cancellation, and More

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Titanium body, 14-day battery and wireless charging

Huawei Watch Fit: 1.6 ″ elongated screen, GPS and 10 days of autonomy

Huawei MateBook X: 3K display, 10th Gen Intel chip, new touchpad and more

To improve heat dissipation, Huawei has reduced the size of the motherboard by 15 percent. In addition, it has included a new dual Shark Fin Fan that increases airflow by 39% thanks to a reduction in the thickness of the blades of 40 percent and an increase in the number of blades of 49%. The Huawei MateBook 14’s battery has a capacity of 56 Wh, which offers 10 hours of 1080p video playback, 10 hours of office work and 8.5 hours of web browsing. In terms of connectivity, it has a USB-C connector, two USB 3.2 connectors, an HDMI connector and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today: