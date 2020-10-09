Huawei has presented the new Huawei MateBook X, the renewal of the model of the same name that the company launched in 2017. It is a very light and compact laptop, since it weighs only 1 kg and has a thickness of 13.6 mm. Its size seen from above is smaller than that of a sheet of paper, measuring 284 x 207 mm. The new laptop has a screen with very narrow frames around it, which allows it to achieve a front-end utilization ratio of 90 percent. The screen has 3K resolution with a pixel density of 278 dpi. It reaches a maximum brightness of 400 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB color space. Huawei has incorporated a new touchpad that has seen its size increase by 26 percent compared to its predecessor, making it much more comfortable to use. In addition, it is more stable and offers haptic feedback.



The new laptop has Huawei Share, which allows you to bring a smartphone closer to share content easily. The detection area has tripled and the range is now 1.5 times higher. The keyboard has keys that offer a greater travel (1.3 mm.) And, as we have already seen in other models, the front camera is hidden in a key for greater privacy. It has four high excursion speakers for a more immersive sound in movies and games. Sound emanates from the keyboard, and four sound modes can be selected: music, game, movie, and call. In an age where video conferencing is the new normal, it is good news that Huawei has placed the dual microphone at the near end of the notebook to better capture the user’s voice, even from up to 5 meters away. In addition, Huawei has added AI reverb and echo reduction functionality.

The laptop can be equipped with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7′-10510U chip and, as a novelty, we are facing the first laptop with a hinge that acts as a thermal conductor for better cooling. The 42 Wh battery offers 9 hours of 1080p video playback, 9 hours of office automation and 7.5 hours of web browsing. Lastly, the portable Huawei MateBook X is available in two colors: Silver Frost (white) and Forest Green (green). The price of the laptop is 1,599 euros for the configuration with Intel Core i5-1021U processor and 1,799 euros for the configuration with Intel Core i7-10510U. In both cases, it has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.