AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

Huawei: Mobile phones with EMUI 11 will be able to upgrade to HarmonyOS

By Abraham
0
4
Huawei To Add Android 11 Features To Emui 11 & Updates To Harmony Os
Huawei To Add Android 11 Features To Emui 11 & Updates To Harmony Os

Must Read

Car Tech

Firenze Lanciare, a flying sports car that races through heaven and earth

Brian Adam - 0
In the heat of the electric revolution that we have had to live, and also of the technological revolution linked to mobile devices,...
Read more
Tech News

You still don’t need PCIe 4.0: the new WD Black AN1500 combine two SSDs in RAID 0 to achieve transfers of up to 6,500...

Brian Adam - 0
The promise of SSD drives that take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface it's staggering: achieving transfer speeds of around 7,000MB /...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung changes its Snapdragon vs Exynos strategy on the Galaxy S20 FE

Abraham - 0
Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, a more affordable version of its Galaxy S20 flagship that arrives with few cuts in front of...
Read more
Huawei

This is what the first Huawei watch with HarmonyOS 2.0 will look like

Abraham - 0
Huawei has announced that its new iteration of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0, is coming to wearables this year. Now we can see...
Read more
Abraham

Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.0 yesterday, the second iteration of its own operating system.

Huawei to add Android 11 features to EMUI 11 & updates to Harmony OS

The company also said its goal is to launch smartphones with HarmonyOS next year. Now, a Huawei representative has confirmed that you will not have to buy a new smartphone to use HarmonyOS, but instead will be able to update a smartphone with EMUI 11. “Devices running the new distributed technology based on EMUI 11 will be able to upgrade to HarmonyOS in the future “Huawei explained. It is not entirely clear if the Harmony update will be available for all devices running EMUI 11 or if Huawei will only offer the update to certain devices. We haven’t seen HarmonyOS 2.0 on a smartphone yet, so we don’t know what we’re going to find. Given the difficulties the company is having in getting developers to adapt their apps to work with their own HMS mobile services, we are curious how they expect to achieve massive adoption by users and developers.

Related Articles

Car Tech

Firenze Lanciare, a flying sports car that races through heaven and earth

Brian Adam - 0
In the heat of the electric revolution that we have had to live, and also of the technological revolution linked to mobile devices,...
Read more
Tech News

You still don’t need PCIe 4.0: the new WD Black AN1500 combine two SSDs in RAID 0 to achieve transfers of up to 6,500...

Brian Adam - 0
The promise of SSD drives that take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface it's staggering: achieving transfer speeds of around 7,000MB /...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung changes its Snapdragon vs Exynos strategy on the Galaxy S20 FE

Abraham - 0
Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, a more affordable version of its Galaxy S20 flagship that arrives with few cuts in front of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©