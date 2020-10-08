Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.0 yesterday, the second iteration of its own operating system.

The company also said its goal is to launch smartphones with HarmonyOS next year. Now, a Huawei representative has confirmed that you will not have to buy a new smartphone to use HarmonyOS, but instead will be able to update a smartphone with EMUI 11. “Devices running the new distributed technology based on EMUI 11 will be able to upgrade to HarmonyOS in the future “Huawei explained. It is not entirely clear if the Harmony update will be available for all devices running EMUI 11 or if Huawei will only offer the update to certain devices. We haven’t seen HarmonyOS 2.0 on a smartphone yet, so we don’t know what we’re going to find. Given the difficulties the company is having in getting developers to adapt their apps to work with their own HMS mobile services, we are curious how they expect to achieve massive adoption by users and developers.