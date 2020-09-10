Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference . The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It has brought us interesting news in all kinds of wearables, including bracelets, watches and wireless headphones. We go with all the news presented today, where some of us already knew them because they had been presented a few weeks ago in China.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro They are high-end TWS wireless headphones, and they are the first with dual antenna. They have a voice enhancement system, as well as noise cancellation up to 40 dB with a dynamic system of three microphones and an anti-wind system. The battery in the case allows up to 30 hours of use.

The headphones include three interchangeable silicone pads, in addition to the fact that in the app the mobile tells us if they fit well or not to choose the one that best suits our ears. We also have touch control to raise and lower it if we slide, in addition to being able to pinch to activate the noise cancellation mode. We can also quickly switch between two devices to which we are connected, such as mobile and PC.

They will be available in three colors: Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Silver Frost. Its price is 199 euros, and will be on sale in October.

Huawei FreeLace Pro

These wireless headphones are designed for sports. They are placed on the neck, and come out with a small cable towards the ears. They also have a noise cancellation of 40 dB, and 14 mm dynamic drivers. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, and they have IP55 resistance.

The Huawei FreeLace Pro will be available in three colors: Graphite Black, Spruce Green and Dawn White. Its price is 119 euros, and will be on sale in September.

Huawei Watch Fit

Going to smart watches, we have this Huawei Watch Fit with a huge 1.64-inch, slightly curved rectangular-shaped screen. The resolution is 280 x 456 pixels, throwing 326 ppi, and a screen that covers 70% of the surface in a weight of only 34 grams. The widgets on the screen are customizable, being able to put steps, temperature, calories burned, pulse, time asleep, distance traveled, remaining battery, etc.

The Watch Fit also has blood oxygenation detection, 96 different sport modes, 200 customizable dials, music control and a heart sensor. The battery lasts up to 10 days of use, which is surprising despite the lightness of the watch.

Its price is 129 euros, and it will be on sale from September.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro

Huawei’s new high-end watch is one of the first watches to have sapphire glass for protection, being more resistant on the Mohs scale than current crystals, so it withstands scratches better. The body is made of titanium to be lightweight, and the back is finished in ceramic. The screen has a size of 1.39 inches and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

At the design level we have two modes: one classic, and the other sport. If you are going to use it for sports, you are in luck, since it has tracking for more than 100 activities, including golf, swimming, skiing, running, elliptical, etc. It is also ideal for hiking routes through the mountains, as it guides you along the path you have followed to return without getting lost, since it has GPS. The watch also provides information about the time of sunrise and sunset, as well as alerts for bad weather or the current phase of the moon.

He Huawei Watch GT2 Pro It has a new Huawei TruSeen 4.0+ sensor, with better light transmission and greater energy efficiency, as well as including a new algorithm to measure the pulse more precisely. It also measures oxygenation in the blood.

The battery lasts up to two weeks in normal use, while it lasts up to 30 hours with the GPS on, or 24 hours with continuous music playback. It also has wireless charging, being able to get up to 10 hours of use with just 5 minutes of charging.

The price for the Sport model is 329 euros, while the Classic will cost 349 euros. They will be available this September.

MateBook 14

We also have new computers that take advantage of the front of the screen like no other. He Huawei Matebook 14 It has a touch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels (ratio of 3: 2), reproduction of 100% of the sRGB spectrum, taking advantage of the screen 90% from the front.

The laptop has 4th generation AMD Ryzen 7 processors, being able to equip up to a Ryzen 7 4800H, manufactured in 7 nm and with up to 8 cores, or a Ryzen 5 4600H. The high performance consumption can be up to 40 W. It also equips 16 GB of RAM, fingerprint reader on the power button, and immersive surround sound.

The motherboard design has been reduced by 15% from last year’s model, so there is more room for better heat dissipation. The fan blades are 40% thinner and there are 49% more of them, increasing the dissipation capacity by 39%.

The 56 Wh battery lasts up to 10 hours watching videos or performing office tasks, and up to 8 and a half hours watching websites. At the connectivity level we have two USB A 3.2 ports, a USB C, a 3.5 mm jack, and an HDMI. The weight is 1.49 kg, and the included charger is USB C.

MateBook X

Finally, we find the Huawei MateBook X, a spectacular laptop with a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels. It has a LTPS touch screen that covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum, and 278 ppi. The touch panel is now 26% larger, and features haptic feedback and 8 piezoelectric plates.

The processor can be an Intel Core i5-10210U or an i7-10510U, with 8 or 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The laptop has a dual microphone capable of recognizing you up to 5 meters. It also features echo and reverb removal. The battery is 42 Wh, with up to 9 hours of autonomy. On a physical level, even the hinge that joins the laptop with the screen dissipates heat through dissipation modules with 3 + 6 layers of graphite. Its weight is only 1 kg.