Huawei Nova 8 Pro: a mid-high range with power to spare and 120Hz

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Huawei has just made the Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 official, two devices that caress the high-end range although, on the other hand, they are at half the price of many of them. With a quite peculiar design and a quite interesting hardware configuration, Huawei closes the year with these two models.

We are going to tell you the specifications and technical characteristics of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, the most powerful of the two. This model has a higher refresh rate and battery, in addition to some differences in design with respect to its younger brother.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro data sheet

HUAWEI NOVA 8 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm

SCREEN

6.57 inch curve
Full HD +
OLED
90Hz

PROCESSOR

Kirin 985

DRUMS

4,000mAh
66W

RAM

8 GB

ROM MEMORY

8 GB
12 GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

32 MP
16 MP UGA

SOFTWARE

EMUI 11
No Google services

OTHERS

5G SA / NSA
USB C

PRICE

501 euros to change

A design not to go unnoticed

Image 2020 12 23 10 55 02

One of the most striking points of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is its design. It has a gigantic camera module which, according to Huawei, is inspired by the modules of the planets, hence the huge circles. Ahead we have a flat front, in which a 6.72-inch panel with Full HD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and OLED technology presides.

This Huawei Nova does not lack power: Kirin 985 and up to 256 GB of internal memory

Inside we find the Kirin 985, a high-end platform that is one step below the Kirin 990, a processor that we have already seen in mobiles such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM memory and memory configurations with a base 128 GB and a maximum of 256 GB.

The battery is 4,000mAh with an ultra-fast 66W charge, a very good figure for a terminal in this range. Similarly, full 5G connectivity could not be missing. What we do not find in this terminal are Google services, although it comes from the factory with EMUI 11.

Much module, not so much photographic power

Image 2020 12 23 10 55 38

The module is gigantic but, as we usually see in the mid-range, the important cameras are two. We have a 64 MP main sensor and an 8 megapixel wide angle. The other two sensors are a macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor, so they will hardly be used.

Regarding the front camera, we have a 32 megapixel sensor next to the secondary one, a 16 megapixel wide angle. This gives us a greater angle of vision.

Price and availability of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro can now be reserved in China. It has a price of about 500 euros to change although, at the moment, there is no news about its arrival in European territory.

