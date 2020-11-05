MobileAndroidTech News

Huawei Nova 8 SE: a 5G mid-range with OLED screen and 66W fast charging

By Brian Adam
Huawei Nova 8 SE: a 5G mid-range with OLED screen and 66W fast charging
Huawei Nova 8 SE: a 5G mid-range with OLED screen and 66W fast charging

About seven months later, the Huawei Nova 7 SE already has a successor: the Huawei Nova 8 SE, a new 5G mid-range that includes the MediaTek Dimensity 720 instead of a Kirin of the house, like the previous generation.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE maintains almost the same price as its predecessor, but receives improvements in the screen and in the fast charging of the terminal. Now includes a OLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader, in addition to the support for fast charging of 66W.

Huawei Nova 8 SE data sheet

Huawei Nova 8 SE

screen

OLED 6.53
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

7.46mm thick
178 g.

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 720/800

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.9
8 MP f / 2.4 UGA
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Battery

3800 mAh
66W fast charge

OS

Android 10
EMUI 10.1

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.1

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

From 333 euros to change

Now with OLED

The screen has changed in this new generation of Huawei Nova. we passed from having an LCD panel to OLED and, although the diagonal is the same, 6.53 inches, there is no longer a perforation for the front camera, but instead it is integrated into the already classic notch in the form of a drop.

This OLED panel allows you to include the fingerprint reader under the screen, being another of the novelties of this renovation, as it was included on one side in the previous generation. The screen has a Full HD + resolution and a standard refresh rate, at 60 Hz.

Nova8sev

In cameras, there haven’t been many changes beyond rearranging the lenses into a square module. We still have a quad camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. In front, the shooter is 16 megapixels.

MediaTek and faster charging

Nova8see

The Huawei Nova 8 SE joins the list of models launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 in the last 24 hours, although with a script twist: there is also a version with Dimensity 800, a little more expensive. These 5G processors are accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The latest novelty of the Huawei Nova 8 SE is in the autonomy. Curiously, the terminal has a little less capacity than its predecessor, 3,800 mAh, but in exchange it includes support for fast charging up to 66W.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 8 SE

Nova8secolors

The Huawei Nova 8 SE has been officially announced in China, where it is available in the colors black, white, blue and silver and two versions with a Dimensity 720 or Dimensity 800 processor. These are their prices:

  • Huawei Nova 8 SE with Dimensity 720: 2,599 yuan, about 333 euros to change.

  • Huawei Nova 8 SE with Dimensity 800: 2,699 yuan, about 346 euros to change.

More information | Huawei

