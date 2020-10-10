Tech NewsMobile

Huawei P Smart 2021: Giant battery, quad camera and more for € 229

By Abraham



Abraham

Huawei is going through a difficult time, but its pace of launching new smartphones does not stop. Today the company has announced the Huawei P Smart 2021, an affordable smartphone with cool features. The Huawei P Smart 2021 has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which puts it on a par with the Moto G8 Power Lite, except for its much faster charge of 22.5 W. The Huawei P Smart 2021 also has a quad camera. lens with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. The 6.67-inch screen has a Full HD + resolution and a punch hole that houses an 8 MP camera. The Kirin 710A chipset in the phone is paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of storage, microSD card slot, fingerprint scanner on the side.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 runs on Android but does not have Google Mobile Services, as with the latest Huawei smartphones. That means you won’t have access to the Google Play Store app store, although Huawei has its own alternative. The Huawei P smart 2021 will arrive in three colors – Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black – and will be available on the official Huawei website during the month of November. At the moment, we do not know the price in Spain, although in other European markets it costs € 229.

