MobileAndroidTech News

Huawei P Smart 2021: more cameras and battery and with perforated screen

By Brian Adam
0
15
Huawei P Smart 2021: more cameras and battery and with perforated screen
Huawei P Smart 2021: More Cameras And Battery And With

Must Read

Game Reviews

Gorgona Hazard Analysis, The Outer Worlds DLC

Brian Adam - 0
The first of the two expansions included in the Obsidian RPG Season Pass covers familiar ground, albeit without poor results. The announcement that Tim cain...
Read more
Gaming

ASUS ROG Phone 3 cameras to the test: an all-rounder gaming device?

Brian Adam - 0
The new ASUS ROG Phone 3 was certainly born to give us the best mobile gaming experience, but what photo can it take? What is...
Read more
Apple

Update iOS 14 if you want to keep Chrome as your default browser

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 has been with us for a little over a week and a half and, as usual, it is not without errors, so...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps begins to update with a new design for car mode

Brian Adam - 0
Google Maps is starting to update with a completely new interface dedicated to driving mode. Currently, Google Maps has a practically...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei P Smart 2021: more cameras and battery and with perforated screen

The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrived as a rehash of last year’s model, which allowed it to keep Google services in exchange for maintaining most of the specifications. About four months later we have a new renovation, the Huawei P Smart 2021, now with more advanced specifications but without Google services.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is a new mid-range terminal that brings the P Smart series to today’s standards, with quad rear camera and screen that incorporates the front camera in a hole in the screen.

Huawei P Smart 2021 technical sheet

Huawei P Smart 2021

screen

6.67 “Full HD + LCD

Dimensions and weight

165.65 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm 206 g.

Processor

Kirin 710A

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 2.4 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

5,000 mAh Fast charge 22.5W

Operating system

Android 10 EMUI 10.1

Connectivity

4G Wi-Fi b / g / n Bluetooth 5.1 USB-C Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

229 euros

Four lenses and no notch

Camera

Huawei’s P Smart series is one of the cheapest in the house and the fact that the 2020 model was a rehash of last year has not helped to keep it updated. That renewal comes to an end with the new Huawei P Smart 2021, in exchange for lose Google services: this terminal includes Huawei’s own, as well as Huawei App Gallery, running with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

This has allowed Huawei to change the design and improve key specifications such as cameras, where they are now included. four lenses with a 48 megapixel main sensor. The other sensors are an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 slightly lengthens the screen with respect to the previous model, being an LCD panel of 6.67 inches and Full HD + resolution It does not have a notch, but a centered perforation where the 8-megapixel front camera is incorporated.

Huaweipsmart

Where there are no changes is in power, which is still in charge of the Huawei Kirin 710A, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage available expandable via a microSD card.

As for the battery, we have a 5,000 mAh capacity with support for fast charging up to 22.5W, with USB-C connector and minijack. The fingerprint reader is included on one side.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart 2021

Colors

Huawei mentions the Huawei P Smart 2021 at the moment in some countries such as Austria, Croatia, Estonia and Slovenia and at the moment we do not know if it will be sold in other European countries. Its official price is 229 euros and is available in a unique configuration in blue, pink and black.

More information | Huawei

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Gorgona Hazard Analysis, The Outer Worlds DLC

Brian Adam - 0
The first of the two expansions included in the Obsidian RPG Season Pass covers familiar ground, albeit without poor results. The announcement that Tim cain...
Read more
Gaming

ASUS ROG Phone 3 cameras to the test: an all-rounder gaming device?

Brian Adam - 0
The new ASUS ROG Phone 3 was certainly born to give us the best mobile gaming experience, but what photo can it take? What is...
Read more
Apple

Update iOS 14 if you want to keep Chrome as your default browser

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 has been with us for a little over a week and a half and, as usual, it is not without errors, so...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©