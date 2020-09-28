Huawei P Smart 2021: more cameras and battery and with perforated screen

The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrived as a rehash of last year’s model, which allowed it to keep Google services in exchange for maintaining most of the specifications. About four months later we have a new renovation, the Huawei P Smart 2021, now with more advanced specifications but without Google services.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is a new mid-range terminal that brings the P Smart series to today’s standards, with quad rear camera and screen that incorporates the front camera in a hole in the screen.

Huawei P Smart 2021 technical sheet

Huawei P Smart 2021 screen 6.67 “Full HD + LCD Dimensions and weight 165.65 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm 206 g. Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 128 GB MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 2.4 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 5,000 mAh Fast charge 22.5W Operating system Android 10 EMUI 10.1 Connectivity 4G Wi-Fi b / g / n Bluetooth 5.1 USB-C Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 229 euros

Four lenses and no notch

Huawei’s P Smart series is one of the cheapest in the house and the fact that the 2020 model was a rehash of last year has not helped to keep it updated. That renewal comes to an end with the new Huawei P Smart 2021, in exchange for lose Google services: this terminal includes Huawei’s own, as well as Huawei App Gallery, running with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

This has allowed Huawei to change the design and improve key specifications such as cameras, where they are now included. four lenses with a 48 megapixel main sensor. The other sensors are an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 slightly lengthens the screen with respect to the previous model, being an LCD panel of 6.67 inches and Full HD + resolution It does not have a notch, but a centered perforation where the 8-megapixel front camera is incorporated.

Where there are no changes is in power, which is still in charge of the Huawei Kirin 710A, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage available expandable via a microSD card.

As for the battery, we have a 5,000 mAh capacity with support for fast charging up to 22.5W, with USB-C connector and minijack. The fingerprint reader is included on one side.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart 2021

Huawei mentions the Huawei P Smart 2021 at the moment in some countries such as Austria, Croatia, Estonia and Slovenia and at the moment we do not know if it will be sold in other European countries. Its official price is 229 euros and is available in a unique configuration in blue, pink and black.

More information | Huawei